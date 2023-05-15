Eamonn Holmes takes brutal swipe at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield amid fallout rumours

The GB News star said there is 'no chemistry' between the ITV hosts

Eamonn Holmes has taken a brutal swipe at This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield amid rumours that the ITV stars have fallen out.

The 63-year-old and his GB News co-host Isabel Webster were discussing Sunday night's TV BAFTAs during their breakfast news programme when Eamonn made the comments. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes weighs in on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feud rumours

"I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors," he said.

"They may or may not be together on the telly today but he's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them."

© GB News Eamonn's co-host Isabel Webster was visibly taken aback by the comments

The former ITV star continued: "This Morning does not depend on who presents it. It's an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures. There is no difference between whether they present it, or whenever anybody else does."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented a united front on Monday's show

Holly and Phillip presented a united front on This Morning on Monday. The TV stars chose not to address the rumours regarding their off-screen fallout and instead presented the show as normal.

This isn't the first time that Eamonn, who left This Morning at the end of 2021, has publicly made comments about Phillip. In an interview with the Daily Mail Weekend magazine last year, the journalist called out his former colleague for "snubbing" his wife, Ruth Langsford, by cutting her off during a trailer for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019.

© Getty Eamonn is married to Loose Women star Ruth Langsford

"Phillip is renowned for snubbing people," he said. "He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that."

He added: "I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

© David M. Benett Eamonn previously called Phillip out for "snubbing" his wife

It has been reported that Phillip and Holly's friendship has come under strain in recent weeks following his brother Timothy's sex abuse trial in April.

Phillip, 61, addressed the reports in a recent interview, telling The Sun: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted This Morning together since 2009

"We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

The 61-year-old added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

© REX The pair have been friends for many years

Holly and Phillip have hosted the show together since 2009 and have been very public about their off-screen friendship.

When Phillip came out as gay in February 2020, he praised his co-host for her support. "To think how lucky I am to have been able to have worked through all of this [and] to have had the therapy that Holly's given me all the way through," he told The Times, whilst reflecting on presenting during the pandemic.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The TV stars didn't address the feud rumours on Monday's show

© REX Holly and Phillip have often spoken about their friendship

