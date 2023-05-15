Phil Schofield’s feuds over the years: Eamonn Holmes, Amanda Holden, Fern Britton

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are reportedly on tense terms at the moment. Despite being the best of friends, presenting This Morning together and even holidaying together with their respective families, it has been reported that things are becoming increasingly frosty on the breakfast show set, with Phil even releasing a statement admitting that it had been a difficult time for them both.

With decades of time under his belt in showbiz, it seems inevitable that this wouldn’t be the first time things had become tense between Phillip and a co-star. See his former feuds here…

Fern Britton

Although the pair were the best of friends while presenting This Morning together, Fern abruptly left the series in 2009, and the pair were not on good terms at the time of her exit. Discussing their fall out in his biography, Life is What You Make It, the TV personality revealed that they had argued about the content of a This Morning episode, explaining: "I walked back into the makeup room and calmly said, 'Please don't do that to me again.' I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn't want to do This Morning any more."

He added that he tried to "make it right" after the fallout and that he "misses her deeply". Their tense relationship was also revealed on social media after Fern tweeted about This Morning’s BAFTA for 30 years: "Congrats on the BAFTA. That was absolutely wonderful and brilliant. I would have loved to have been there but I didn't get an invitation."

Phillip replied: "Odd really, because she was invited and declined #memoryloss we'd have loved her to be there. A vital and much-loved part of the show."

© Photo: Rex Fern and Phil fell out on This Morning

Ruth Langsford

Ruth reportedly filed an official complaint about Phillip back in 2019, shortly after he cut off her review of Loose Women during an episode of This Morning. Cutting her off due to running short of time, Ruth retorted that she "had about three more words to say" during the awkward moment. Fans also noticed that the pair looked uncomfortable with each other while accepting an award at the NTAs.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield cuts off Ruth Langsford in awkward moment

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn has been open about his feelings towards Phillip in the past after his partner Ruth Langsford made a complaint about his behaviour to ITV. He told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: "Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive. It’s up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that.

"I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

Eamonn has opened up about Phillip

Amanda Holden

Amanda had a fallout with Phillip after she reportedly lost out on presenting This Morning while Holly hosted I’m a Celebrity in Australia due to Phil not wanting her to have the gig. Joking on Heart Breakfast about the things she never wants to find in her home back in 2019, she joked: "Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield."

She also spoke to her radio co-host Jamie Theakston about the situation, saying: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?"

Phillip spoke about hosting the show with Amanda way back in 2014, telling Heat magazine: "She has a faulty edit button and she forgets she’s on the telly, which is enormously endearing and funny, but occasionally quite scary."

© Photo: Rex Amanda has been vocal about their relationship

Snaps of Phil's friendship with Holly

© Photo: Rex Phillip and Holly have been close friends for years, having presented This Morning together since 2009

Holly took over from Ruth on the show

© Photo: Instagram Phillip released a statement about their friendship

