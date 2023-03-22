Lorraine crew member interrupts Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec interview amid issue The dancers are expecting their first child together

Lorraine Kelly's interview with former Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec was interrupted during Wednesday's show by a crew member who was forced to intervene due to a technical issue.

The Scottish star was chatting to the dancers about their recent pregnancy reveal when one of the show's staff members came into the shot to replace Aljaz' microphone. Watch the moment in the video below…

WATCH: Lorraine crew member interrupts Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec interview following issue

Loading the player...

The couple, who revealed that they are expecting their first child together back in February, gave Lorraine an update on the pregnancy.

"I don't take for granted how lucky I've been with this pregnancy," said Janette. "Everything has been so smooth and we just got back from the doctors not long ago that the baby is absolutely fine."

SEE: Janette Manrara makes heartfelt confession about new baby in latest glowing update

STRICTLY : Strictly Come Dancing's future generation: 16 adorable photos of the pros with their children

During their exclusive interview with HELLO! back in February, the dancers revealed that they discovered the happy news in December just as they were about to begin their IVF journey.

Lorraine's interview was interrupted due to a sound issue

"For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who recently shared her hopes for motherhood in an emotional Instagram post.

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40," Janette continued. "The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

The couple announced Janette's pregnancy in February

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, ‘ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"