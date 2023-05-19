Grey's Anatomy – original cast members confirm return for season 20

Grey's Anatomy will return for a landmark 20th season which will likely premiere in fall 2023. Following the series 19 finale – which aired on Thursday evening – fans have been wondering which of their favorite characters will be returning, and we have the answer.

WATCH: Grey's Anatomy season 19 finale trailer

According to Deadline, several of the show's original cast members will be back for season 20. Following the renewal of Grey's, deals have wrapped up quickly, and it has now been confirmed that the longest-serving members – James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson – will return as Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey.

Chandra Wilson will return as Miranda Bailey

MORE: Station 19 fans spot 'sneaky' Carina and Maya detail in latest episode - did you notice it?

READ: Why did Justin Chambers leave Grey's Anatomy?

Meanwhile, Kevin McKidd, who joined the medical drama in season five, will reprise his role as Owen Hunt. Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shephard) are also on the cast list for season 20.

© Getty James Pickens Jr will reprise his role as Richard Webber

As for Ellen Pompeo, the star may have departed in series 19, but that doesn't mean she won't appear in the 20th instalment, especially as it's a landmark season. While the actress departed in February 2023, she remains an executive producer on Grey's and provides the voiceover that opens and closes each episode.

Ellen was also a key part of the series 19 finale. As Dr Winston Ndugu, Nick Marsh, Amelia Shepherd, Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber and his wife travelled to Boston for the Catherine Fox Awards, they were reunited with our girl, Meredith Grey.

© Getty Fans are hoping to see Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in season 20

During the two-hour event, Meredith was seen presenting the Catherine Fox Award to her good friend and former colleague, Miranda. Later in the episode, we were also treated to a romantic scene between Meredith and Nick.

As Meredith tried to deliver a letter to Nick's hotel room, he quickly stopped her in the hallway. After confessing their feelings to one another, the pair then shared a kiss. Based on this moment alone, we're hoping that Ellen will appear in season 20 – we need to know what happens next with Meredith and Nick!

© Getty Kelly McCreary will not return Maggie Price

On a bittersweet note, however, Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Price, will not be returning for season 20. Prior to the season 19 finale, the actress announced that she had decided to leave Grey's Anatomy in March.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a photo of her beloved character, alongside the caption: "9 seasons, 200 episodes, scores of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, dozens of delightful sister house scenes, 1 episode with my real-life sister, some loss and some grief, a few ghostly visitations from mothers, a handful of boyfriends, 2 gorgeous weddings, a bunch of drunken emotional breakdowns, 1 high-speed chase, several awkward dinner parties, 1 punch taken (1 punch thrown), at least 1 pratfall, buckets of tears, innumerable fits of laughter, all the medical jargon mastered, a slew of friends for life, myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist, 1 grateful heart and 1 massive THANK YOU. What a ride!"

Grey's Anatomy stars that decided to leave the show

© Getty Justin Chambers departed during season 16

© Getty Patrick Dempsey left the show in 2015, but made a brief cameo in 2021

© Getty Katherine Heigl decided to leave in 2010

© Getty Sandra Oh made her exit from Grey's in 2014

© Getty Meredith Grey actress Ellen Pompeo left the show in 2023, although she returned for the season 19 finale

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.