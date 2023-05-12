Station 19 fans spot 'sneaky' Carina and Maya detail in latest episode - did you notice it?

Our favourite couple are officially back! Carina and Maya are as loved up as ever on Station 19 following some serious drama this season, and fans are loving seeing the pair reconciled. However, did you spot this incredibly sweet moment in the last episode?

Posting a very brief clip of Carina in the changing room, one eagle-eyed fan tweeted: "Someone else pointed it out, but IS THIS CARINA PUTTING ON HER RING??!! Sneaky sneaky sneaky!!!but PERFECT MOMENT!!"

Another person replied: "After I watched this scene 20+ times I saw that and was getting ready post this! I saw what I thought was her fidgeting with her finger then realized she put on her ring," while a third wrote: "I actually did notice this too. She definitely did put her ring on."

Summing things up perfectly, one fan tweeted: "I know it’s not a big scene but it’s perfect! We have it back!"

The episode also saw Carina and Maya return home together again, with Maya even carrying Carina across the threshold before the pair shared a kiss. We love to see it!

Danielle Savre previously opened up about their journey in season six, telling shondaland.com: "Maya and Carina [Stefania Spampinato] are rekindled and falling in love again, and learning how to date and learning to trust each other, specifically Carina learning to trust Maya again.

"And that’s not going to be something that’s easy to do. So, I’m glad that the show took their time to play out that storyline. I think it’s going to make everyone very happy. And me and Stefani are very happy to be able to do happy scenes together instead of a whole season of yelling and crying and being upset on camera because it’s the exact opposite of how we are off camera. It’s nice to go back to the old ways."

It has already been confirmed that the show will be renewed for season seven - so we can’t wait to see where their relationship goes next - especially since there is set to be a new showrunner.

Krista Vernoff will be succeeded by the drama’s head writer Zoanne Black as well as director Peter Paige. In a statement to Variety, Zoanne said: "I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake.

"We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us."

