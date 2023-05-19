Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden shares major update with fans

Jury Duty star Ronald Gladden found fame after he found himself the unwitting star of theAmazon FreeVee mockumentary - and now, it turns out, he has jury duty for real.

Ronald took to social media to share the news with fans, posting a picture on Instagram Stories of the summons card and quipping: "Coincidental timing?"

The hit show follows a group of jurors - including Westworld's very own James Marsden - as they take part in a trial in California.

While one juror, Ronald, believes that the cameras are there for a documentary is being made about the judicial system, the truth is that everyone except him is actually an actor, and he is involved in an elaborate 'The Truman Show' style situation where all of the actors are improvising around his responses to the increasingly bizarre trial - and the results are priceless.

Amazon Prime Video's new series Jury Duty

Ronald, a contractor, responded to a CraigsList ad looking for participants for a paid documentary about the judicial process and got involved while between jobs, not realizing that he had actually signed up for a TV show.

James is a famous face who has starred in Sonic the Hedgehog, Hairspray and Westworld - but how does that work when Ronald was bound to recognize him? The star actually plays himself in the series, an A-list star who has been called for jury duty and is not best pleased about it.

© Amazon Ronald and James Marsden in Jury Duty

At the conclusion of the series, the Amazon FreeVee show confirmed that Ronald remained in touch with his fellow jurors since the show finished, and shared snaps of the new star enjoying a beer with James and spending time with other cast mates.

© Instagram Ronald Gladden now after Jury Duty

His social media also reveals that he is still friends with James - and a host of new famous fans including Ryan Reynolds.

Jury Duty is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, even if you don’t have a subscription, on the platform’s 'Freevee' service - so tune in and enjoy!

Ronald Gladden discovers the truth on Jury Duty

James plays a heightened version of himself

© Amazon Freevee David Brown plays Todd in Jury Duty

© Amazon Prime Freevee Edy Modica in Jury Duty

© Amazon Freevee Jury Duty cast

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.