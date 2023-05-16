Citadel: will there be a season 2?

Citadel is the gripping Amazon Prime Video show that we’re all obsessed with at the moment, and while there are only four episodes of the show currently released, fans are already desperate to know whether a season two of the Priyanka Chopra Jones and Richard Madden series is in the works. So, is it happening? Find out here…

Speaking about reports of season two, TV producer David Weil told CinemaBlend: "We're not officially… I know, there was reporting on it. We're not officially greenlit for a second season. However, what I can say is that, you know, the Citadel universe is robust, and there are so many threads by the end of the season that would be very thrilling to pick up in a second season and hopefully beyond.

"So there's a lot of mythology to unpack. You know, myself and the other members of the creative team – we've been living with this series for so many years now. So, you know, sort of strap in, I would say, because there's certainly a ride to come, hopefully."

The hit new show follows two spies who once worked for Citadel, an ultra-exclusive spy agency, before the network was discovered by the group Manticore, who killed almost off the agents, while others had their memories wiped as part of the protocol. In it, Richard plays Mason Kane, a man unable to recall his past memories, while Priyanka plays Nadia, his once-partner.

© Paul Abell/Prime Video Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Speaking about the episode he was most excited for fans to watch, executive producer Joe Russo said: "I think that sixth episode. And what's great about the show is that it was designed like an onion, you're peeling back the layers of it. We use these twisting shots throughout the show to represent when the narrative is upside down, and that you can't trust anything that you see, and I think it goes to a really powerful climax."

Stanley Tucci, who also stars in the show as Bernard Orlick, added: "That's hard to say because what I saw was a rough cut of six episodes. So I haven't seen, really, the final version of it. I like them all, and I'm not saying that because I'm a part of it. I like them all. I think they're amazing. And it's so surprising, in one episode you think this is gonna happen, the next thing that happens, that happens. It's so complex that I'd say all of them."

© Jonathan Prime Are you watching the show?

Fans have been quick to discuss the series online, with one person tweeting: "I've been craving for a good spy series and came across #Citadel. I watched the first 3 episodes straight," another person added: "Can we just take a moment to talk about how Priyanka Chopra is just shining through every single episode of Citadel every week? She just keeps getting better and better. Blowing my mind as more secrets untangle."

A third person posted: "Citadel is honestly getting better and better. @priyankachopra and @_richardmadden kick a whole lot of ass literally and performance-wise. Very curious to see how season 1 wraps itself up in 2 episodes *please stick the landing.’"

