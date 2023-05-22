Downton Abbey fans are going wild with excitement because there are whispers in tinsel town that the much-adored period drama could be set to make a triumphant return to the small screen.

The Julian Fellowes-created phenomenon, which first aired in 2010 before wrapping its TV run in 2015, already made a big comeback with its two spin-off movies, the second of which was released in 2022, but now reports are circulating that it could come back in its original series format for a seventh season.

According to the Mail Online, bosses behind Downton are concocting a plan to bring back the beloved franchise to the small screen with the hope of bringing with it the original stars such as Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and Michelle Dockery.

The cast of Downton is yet to comment on the recent rumours; however, many have been asked in the past whether they would reprise their roles in the future. Here's everything the cast has said about the return of Downton Abbey…

Back in 2022 when the second movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, was released, the producer Gareth Naeme spoke to HELLO! and the film's premiere when he opened up about the possibility of bringing back Downton.

"Who knows what comes next? As of today, we're focusing on the movie opening really well this weekend… that's what we're focused on, if it does really well we'll talk about the future." Although he was responding to the idea of a third film, the comment will still give a glimmer of hope to fans as Gareth then added: "We've always got ideas circulating!"

Hugh, who was adored for playing Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, throughout the show's TV and film franchise, has also opened up about reprising his role in the past. Chatting with Radio Times previously, he said: "I don't know [if it will return]. I thought for a while that maybe there was an energy to do a third one, but I suspect that's probably not the case. I think we've probably quit on a high."

However, despite initially sounding unsure, Hugh did add: "But you never know. But I think if that is the end of it, there's been a great way to finish."

Laura Carmicheal, who played Lady Edith Crawley in Downton, was quizzed during an appearance on This Morning back in 2022 and explained that the decision was down to Julian. "We never know. It's not saying no. It's just down to Julian."

She added: "We really do get on so well. We are a big family, we've known each other for years, so to come back together is always so fun."

Meanwhile, in an interview with HELLO! last year, actress Raquel Cassidy, who played Phylis Baxter, opened up about the possibility of the cast reuniting. "I think they would – if the appetite is there, then we might see [its return].

"I know that we would all love to, it was so much fun [filming for the second film]. Maybe even more than the first time, certainly that was my experience anyway, that might be because you know the first time you're doing the film you're waiting for the responses and everything."

