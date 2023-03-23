Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode's next project sounds amazing – details We can't wait to see what the Downton Abbey star is in next

Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode has his pick of the projects, and so we have to admit that we are very excited about his upcoming movie! The actor, who has also starred in A Discovery of Witches and The Good Wife, is set to star opposite Anthony Hopkins in a historical film – and plays a very famous author…

The actor is set to play CS Lewis in the new adaptation, which was originally a play. The IMDB synopsis reads: "Set on the eve of WWII and towards the end of his life, Freud's Last Session sees Freud (Hopkins) invite iconic author C.S. Lewis for a debate over the existence of God.

WATCH: In the meantime, check him out in The Duke

Loading the player...

"Exploring Freud's unique relationship with his lesbian daughter Anna and Lewis' unconventional romance with his best friend's mother, the film interweaves past, present and fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud's study on a dynamic journey."

Director Matt Brown spoke about the project, saying: "We are so excited to have Sony Pictures Classics on board our film. They have a long history of supporting independent filmmakers’ visions and offering audiences dynamic stories told from a global perspective. I am thrilled to be working with them on FREUD’S LAST SESSION from such an early stage."

Matthew played Henry in Downton Abbey

In a statement, Sony Pictures Classics bosses added: "Another fabulous role for Anthony Hopkins as Freud in London during WW2 locking horns with C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode). The talented Matt Brown has surrounded himself with the best design team and cinematographer working today. Freud's Last Session promises to be a major movie. It is also great to be back in business with our friends at Westend."

Despite being a fan favourite on Downton Abbey, the star didn't reprise his role as Henry Talbot in the sequel, A New Era. Hugh Dancy hinted about his absence ahead of the film's release back in 2022. In an interview with This Morning, he chatted about his character, a love interest for Lady Mary, with Phillip Schofield adding: "Is her husband still away?" to which Hugh quipped: "Her husband is still away, yes. Which helps when you're making a film!"

