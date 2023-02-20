Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern's lookalike daughter surprises in colourful wedding mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Elizabeth McGovern had reason to celebrate over the weekend, as she attended her daughter Matilda's wedding.

The Downton Abbey actress, known for her portrayal of Lady Cora, shared a snap of the happy newlyweds laughing outside their wedding venue – and Matilda's bridal dress is not what you'd expect. Instead of the traditional floor-length white gown, she showed off her unique personality with a mini dress from Needle & Thread. See more unusual wedding dress choices from some of our favourite celebrities in the video below...

WATCH: The most unconventional celebrity wedding dresses of all time

Loading the player...

The romantic frock fell to her knees and featured sheer flutter sleeves, a fitted waist, a sweetheart neckline and delicate white floral embroidery over pastel blue tulle material. So her wedding dress may have acted as her "something blue"!

While the blue colourway no longer appears available to buy online, fans can snap up the pretty pink or sunshine yellow variations for £345, or the lace version of her blue gown for £375. Either way, both are more than three times cheaper than the average wedding dress.

Matilda was a stunning bride in a blue embroidered dress from Needle & Thread

Continuing with her unconventional streak, Matilda teamed it with black chunky heels, pink nails and a wild floral bouquet, styling her hair in ringlets. Meanwhile, her new husband wore a coordinating blue suit with a matching tie.

READ NOW: Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham 'invited Harry and Meghan to $3 million wedding,' court documents claim

"Matilda's married!" wrote Elizabeth next to the Twitter photo, and it wasn't long before her followers shared their thoughts about Matilda's outfit. "Congrats! Matilda’s dress is beautiful," commented one fan, while another added: "That dress is perfect simplicity! Love." A third similarly remarked: "Her dress is a dream!!!!!!"

Elizabeth and her husband Simon share two daughters, Matilda and Grace

No doubt Matilda will be looking up to her parents for marriage inspiration. Elizabeth and director Simon Curtis tied the knot in December 1992, and the actress previously revealed that humour is the key to their happy relationship.

During a recent interview with Woman & Home, Elizabeth recalled: "When I was pregnant with our first baby, the doctor was checking for the baby’s heartbeat and asking if we wanted to know whether it was a boy or girl. My husband said, 'I don’t care what it is. I just want it to have a sense of humour.'

"At that moment, I realised, 'That’s why I’m with this guy.' Humour is a way of processing problems, which makes them easier to bear," she added.

The couple share two daughters, Matilda and Grace.

FIND OUT: Elizabeth McGovern talks challenge of working with husband on sequel

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.