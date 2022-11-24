Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery to star in epic new thriller from Peaky Blinders creator We can't wait for this one!

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery is set to star in a new BBC drama series from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight - and it sounds incredible!

MORE: Jessica Brown Findlay reminisces about Downton Abbey - and Hugh Bonneville has the sweetest reaction

The high-octane thriller, titled This Town, opens in 1981 and delves into the world of ska and two-tone music, telling the story of four young people "fighting to choose their own paths in life, and each in need of the second chance that music offers".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Dockery discusses relationship with on-screen sister Laura Carmichael

Life star Nicholas Pinnock and My Policeman actor David Dawson are also set to feature in the six-part series alongside Michelle, who is perhaps best known for portraying Lady Mary Crawley in Downton.

Playing the four young leads are Line of Duty's Ben Rose, Loss and Return star Levi Brown, You actress Eve Austin and Jordan Bolger (The Woman King).

MORE: Downton Abbey cast and their real life partners

MORE: Michelle Dockery reveals the 'downside' to filming Downton Abbey

Rounding off the cast are Geraldine James (Anne with an E), Peter McDonald (The Batman), Freya Parks (Here We Go), Shyvonne Ahmmad (Karen Pirie), and John Heffernan (The Pursuit of Love), alongside Suffering star Stefan Asante-Boateng, The Fall actor Séainín Brennan as well as George Somner (This Is Going To Hurt) and Brendan Gibson (Peaky Blinders).

The cast of This Town

The full synopsis reads: "This Town tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grassroots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths.

Speaking about the exciting project, Steven Knight, who is the writer, creator and executive producer, said: "This is a project very close to my heart. It’s about an era I lived through and know well and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with. It’s a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry but I hope people from all over the world will relate to it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.