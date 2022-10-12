7 must-watch dramas starring Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt

Downton Abbey never gets old. Fans love nothing more than rewatching the classic period drama as well as the two hugely successful movie adaptations. The show is adored for its plot, costumes and, of course, the cast.

One star of the show is Joanne Froggatt who fans will be familiar with thanks to her role as Anna Bates in the long-running series. But the actor has plenty of other brilliant titles to her name and has become one of the most recognisable faces on British TV drama. Check out some of her other shows below, they are a must-watch!

WATCH: Joanne Froggatt and Matthew Fox star in new drama Last Light

Last Light

Where to watch: Peacock TV

Last Light is Joanne's most recent TV drama – and it looks like a gripping watch! Airing on Peacock, the apocalypse thriller tells the story of a scientist Andy Yeats (played by Matthew Fox) who realises the world is on the brink of an oil crisis. As society collapses around him, Andy tries to bring his family back together and will do anything to make that happen. Joanne co-stars as his wife, Elena.

Liar

Where to watch: ITV Hub/Brit Box

Liar on ITV, from the creators of The Missing and The Tourist, saw Joanne take on the role of Laura Nielson, a teacher who goes on a blind date with surgeon Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd). The next morning, however, Laura realises she's been raped. The remainder of the series sees Laura embark on a desperate mission to bring Andrew to justice. A harrowing but powerful watch.

Angela Black

Where to watch: ITV Hub/Brit Box

The same production team behind Liar created Angela Black which aired in 2021. Also a thriller, the drama tells the story of Angela, a woman who is being abused by her husband, Olivier Meyer (Michiel Huisman). Angela starts to hatch a plan to expose his behaviour after she's approached by a stranger who reveals more dark secrets about Olivier.

Island at War

Where to watch: Prime Video

Airing in 2004, Island at War was one of Joanne's first major TV roles. Joanne played the role of Angelique Mahy and other names in the cast included Outlander star Sam Heughan, who played Phillip Dorr, and James Wilby and Clare Holman. The drama is set on the fictional island of St. Gregory and focuses on three different families during the German occupation of the Channel Islands.

The Commons

Where to watch: Prime Video

This one might have fallen under your radar. Joanne led the cast of The Commons as Eadie, a gifted neuropsychologist who is desperate for a child and goes to extreme lengths to make that happen. The show aired on Australian network, Stan, in 2019.

Sherwood

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Sherwood aired on BBC earlier this year and received wide praise from audiences and critics alike. Joanne starred alongside other big names like Neil Morrissey and Lesley Manville. It tells the story of a "divided police force, a relentless manhunt and a killer tormenting an already fractured Nottinghamshire community."

Dark Angel

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dark Angel is a period mini-series based on a true story which aired on PBS and ITV in 2016. Joanne led the cast as Mary Ann Cotton who was widely known as Britain's first female serial killer.

Mary became infamous for killing three of her husbands, allegedly to collect their insurance policies. Also appearing in the two-part series was Alun Armstrong, Tom Varey and Jonas Armstrong.

