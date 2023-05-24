Phillip Schofield could be moving over to this popular BBC show – details

Phillip Schofield could have another presenting gig lined up. Following his recent exit from This Morning, it has been widely reported that the 61-year-old is being eyed up by the Strictly Come Dancing bosses. According to The Sun, both the BBC and Channel 5 have shown interest in working with Phillip.

© REX According to reports, the Strictly Come Dancing bosses are interested in working with Phillip

Over the weekend, the TV star – who worked on This Morning for 21 years – confirmed that he had left the breakfast programme. Prior to his departure, rumours of a feud between Phillip and his co-star Holly Willoughby had dominated headlines.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Phillip revealed that he had quit the show: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story," he began.

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

© REX On Saturday Phillip announced that he had quit This Morning

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

© Instagram Holly Willoughby confirmed she would remain on screen

Shortly after Phillip made the announcement, Holly Willoughby released her own statement. It read: "Hi everyone…It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take the opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

Phillip has since retreated to a private home in Cornwall, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have been holding down the fort at This Morning.

© Photo: Rex Since leaving This Morning, Phillip has retreated to his home in Cornwall

According to reports, Holly and Phillip's relationship had come under strain in recent weeks following his brother, Timothy Schofield's trial. On Friday, Timothy appeared at Bristol Crown Court, where he was officially sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy from 2016 to 2019.

© Instagram Phillip's brother Timothy was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison

Earlier this month, Phillip addressed the reports of an ongoing feud with Holly, telling The Sun that she was his "rock."

"As I have said before, Holly is my rock," he said. "We're the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Prior to his departure, rumours of a feud between Phillip and Holly surfaced

He added: "My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly's support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. And of course, Holly has herself been ill with shingles. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

