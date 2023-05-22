Holly Willoughby's statement on Phillip Schofield confuses This Morning fans

While Phillip Schofield has departed This Morning, Holly Willoughby is set to carry on working on the ITV show, with fans puzzled over her decision.

ITV revealed that Holly will remain on This Morning and will "co-present with members of the This Morning family," and it is this statement that has confused fans after Holly previously hinted she would leave if her co-host left.

On a post on her Instagram, one of Holly's fans queried: "I thought you once said 'if Phil goes, I will go'?" referring to comments Holly made while appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show in December 2021.

At the time, Holly said: "I can't imagine a world without him being there. It just wouldn't be the same. The magic of that show is us two together when we're together."

The presenter was quick to add that she loves the other presenters too, commenting: "Fridays are different – Dermot and Alison have their own unique magic. Co-hosts like that don't come along very often so when they do you have to hold tight."

When Jonathan asked if she was planning to retire, Holly said: "No, I'm not retiring. I feel very lucky to be on that show. The show changes so much, I think that’s the beauty of This Morning.

"Recently it's had the highest ratings it's had in 15 years. It's doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that’s been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts."

What did Holly say about Phil leaving?

Phillip, 61, took to Instagram to share his decision to leave.

"I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story," he said on Instagram Stories.

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

He concluded: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Reacting to the news, Holly shared on her Instagram Stories: "Hi everyone...It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take the opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him." She finished the post with a heart emoji.

What has This Morning said about Phillip Schofield leaving?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary addressed Phillip Schofield's exit from This Morning while presenting Monday morning's edition of the ITV show. The broadcasters, who host the show each Friday, paid an on-air tribute to Phillip immediately after the credits rolled.

Alison began by saying: "We can't start this programme without paying tribute to the man who has spent the last two decades on This Morning's sofa, Phillip Schofield."

Dermot continued by saying thank you to Phillip on behalf of the show and the people working both on and off-screen.

Alison and Dermot were announced as Monday's presenters after it was confirmed by ITV Holly Willoughby is taking an extended break from the show. Holly, who usually temporarily departs the show during school holidays, will return after the half-term break on Monday 5 June.

