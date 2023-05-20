Holly Willoughby breaks silence on Phillip Schofield's exit as she addresses her future on This Morning

After days of speculation about his future, Phillip Schofield confirmed he would be leaving This Morning in an emotional statement.

His former co-star, Holly Willoughby, took to her Instagram Stories in the minutes after Phillip made his announcement where she praised him, despite rumours of a feud brewing between the two. The star also made confirmed what her future would be on the daytime show, assuring viewers that she wouldn't be going anywhere.

In her statement, she shared: "Hi everyone…It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take the opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

One thing Holly didn't touch on in her statement was whether the duo would continue to present Dancing on Ice together in the future. The show's most series aired its final on 12 March, and saw Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his professional partner Olivia Smart crowned champions.

Holly confirmed she would remain on screen

Confirming his departure, Phillip wrote: " "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

He concluded: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

In a tribute to Phillip, ITV's managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: "Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

"This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come."

Holly and Phillip presented This Morning for 13 years

It's unclear at the moment who will replace Phillip on the sofa, but in the weeks leading up to his departure, William Hill named Dermot O'Leary and Vernon Kay as joint-favourites to potentially take over the presenting gig. Meanwhile, Rylan, Melvin Humes and Ben Shephard are also among the names tipped to take over.

Dermot currently presents the show alongside Alison Hammond on a Friday, and also fills in for Phillip and Holly during school breaks when he and Alison take over full presenting duties.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning sofa

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby present This Morning

The pair interviewed many stars

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning

