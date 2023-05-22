Eamonn Holmes takes aim at Holly Willoughby after revealing Phillip Schofield 'was sacked'

Eamonn Holmes didn’t hold back his feelings when he addressed the situation of his former colleague Phillip Schofield quitting This Morning after 20 years over the weekend.

During the GB News breakfast segment, the TV host got into a fiery debate with his co-host Isabel Webster over whether Holly Willoughby had stabbed Phillip in the back. Speaking his mind, the 63-year-old Northern Irish broadcaster also had no qualms saying he thought that Phillip had been “sacked” from This Morning, saying: "Oh please, let's just stop this. He was sacked." Later, Isabel Webster asked: “Is that stabbing him in the back?” Eamonn, who was determined for his strong opinion on the matter to be heard, called Holly “false” and said she “stabbed” Phillip in the back.

© GB News Eamonn didn't have any qualms pointing out he felt Phillip had been sacked

Eamonn responded: “Yes, she made her name on the back of him. Excuse me. If she has her own professional integrity, why isn’t she coming out in public and saying I have my own professional integrity, he's done something that will reflect badly on me but she again is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.

© GB News Eamonn presented GB News alongside Isabel Webster

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning after reports of a fallout with Holly Willoughby

© Getty Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford left This Morning a few years ago

“She says “I thank him for all his knowledge, experience and humour”. All the things that she didn’t have when she came to the show. Well it’s true! I would call that stabbing in the back. I could give you a list of the lack of kindness and lack of awareness from both of them. How they would socialise, and the people around them. You just have to look at my phone, full of people who are glad to see the back of the two of them.”

© Getty Phillip has retreated to Cornwall where he is spending time with his mum

© Getty Eamonn and Ruth used to work with Holly and Phillip on This Morning

This weekend, Phillip dropped the bombshell that he would be stepping down from This Morning following the intense media speculation that he had fallen out with his co-host Holly. He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly and Phillip presented This Morning for 13 years together

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn has been locked in a feud with Phillip

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Holly supported Phillip when he came out as gay

During this challenging time for him, Phillip has retreated to Cornwall where he is visiting his mum and seeking her companionship. Meanwhile, Holly shared her thoughts on Phillip leaving as she said: “The sofa won’t be the same without him.” She said on Instagram: "Hi everyone… It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. "The sofa won't feel the same without him."

