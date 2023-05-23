Phillip Schofield: in defence of former This Morning presenter

Phillip Schofield has made headlines recently after quitting This Morning following continued reports that he and his co-star, Holly Willoughby, weren’t getting along. While the response to his exit from the show has been subdued at best, with Holly releasing a brief statement and the ITV sharing a brief tribute to him, some of his co-stars and former crew members have come forward to defend the TV presenter.

Call the Midwife director Nick Harris wrote: “I’m sad. I’ve directed Phillip Schofield many, many times on This Morning. He is one of the very best presenters I have ever worked with and he’s always funny and extremely professional. I don’t have a bad word to say about him. The bile I’ve read this week is not my experience.”

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes throws serious shade at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Antiques expert Tracy Martin replied to Nick, adding: “I agree. I have worked with Phil many times on TM and has always been friendly, supportive and a pleasure to work with. I wrote the same as you on my FB page.”

Reporter Olly Man also tweeted, explaining “Re: #PhillipSchofield and the suggestion his ITV colleagues are 'celebrating', 'relieved' etc he's stepped down. I wouldn't know. But, just to balance out the vitriol: when I worked on This Morning (from 2002-2006) he was always professional, kind, and brilliant at his job.”

© Instagram Clodagh McKenna Herbert shared a sweet message

Clodagh McKenna, a cooking demonstrator on the show, shared a snap of herself with Phil, writing: "21 years of brightening up our mornings…. And I’ve been so lucky to be part of 3 of them. I’ll miss the morning hug, the twinkle in your eye that makes me giggle and your empathy. You will be missed.”

Viewers also shared their thoughts on Phillip, with one replying to Olly writing: “It’s sad he’s been hounded out. I can’t imagine how he’s feeling right now.” Writer Jaci Stephen added: “I feel sad. One of the nicest and best people I’ve ever worked with. Certainly @itv loss. But then @thismorning has been dumbing down for some time now.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby said This Morning wouldn't be the same without Phillip Schofield

Phil confirmed that he would be leaving This Morning after 20 years in a statement which read: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Holly’s response to the news read: “Hi everyone … It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him.”

