Whoopi Goldberg sparked a debate among fans tuning into Thursday's episode of The View when the actress and TV host reprimanded the studio audience for booing during an on-air interview.

The Ghost actor was on the panel alongside other View regulars including Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin when they welcomed Governor Chris Sununu to the table for an interview. After a heated exchange back and forth about a range of topics including parent-children rights and gun control, the audience audibly booed the governor which prompted a response from Whoopi.

Halting the interview and addressing the studio directly, the Sister Act star said: "Stop, no, no, no, no booing. We need to talk to people to find out what they're thinking and [whether] are they thinking in the right way. She continued passionately: "He's not going to be perfect, none of them are! But at least give people the opportunity to say what's going on."

Those watching at home were quick to react to Whoopi's address to the crowd, with some agreeing she did the right thing and others less convinced. One person summed it up by tweeting: "While I understand what Whoopi is saying that we have to be able to have those conversations that will be uncomfortable, yet I disagree with her that the audience shouldn't boo the Gov. Sununu. If the audience disagreed with the Gov. then they should voice it. #TheView."

© Lou Rocco Whoopi Goldberg on The View

Another echoed this, writing: "Love you Whoopi but you should not have shushed the audience for booing Sununu after he said he won't ban assault weapons #TheView." A third said: "Why did Whoopi stop the show because someone booed? Booing is a natural reaction to a bunch of lies coming out of Sununu’s mouth. Maybe if the ladies pushed back we wouldn't have to boo. #TheView."

Others were more supportive of Whoopi, however, with one stating: "I'm happy Whoopi told the audience not to boo. We always complain how Republicans are so rude and nasty when they won't listen to Democrats so we have to do the same thing. Now I don't believe anything that man said #TheView."

© Getty Images The View stars debate big topics on the show

A second viewer also agreed with Whoopi's remarks: "Kudos to Whoopi for getting the crowd under control on @TheView during the Governor's interview. I didn't like his answer either, but the purpose of platforms like this is being able to hear and learn from people who want to be President of the United States. #TheView."

© Getty Whoopi divided viewers at home with her comments

Elsewhere in the show, Whoopi and her co-hosts prompted a reaction while discussing Netflix's new documentary about Anna Nicole Smith. Whoopi explained that she thought the public's fascination with reality shows encourage criticism, drama and blowup arguments.

Whoopi also mentioned American Idol in an awkward moment, which airs on the same channel as The View, ABC. "I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. I've always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, what's the name of that show? American Idol," she said.

