Whoopi Goldberg reveals how a life changing surgery has impacted her appearance - watch

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she has undergone a life-changing operation to improve her eyesight recently.

Speaking on The View on Monday, Whoopi - who was absent from the show last month - explained that her eyesight has been so dramatically improved by the surgery that she no longer needs her glasses to read and see things from afar.

The 67-year-old's The View cohost Sunny Hostin, who recently surprised her fans with a candid comment she made about her love life on the show, introduced the topic teasingly halfway through the show, pointing out to any viewers who had yet to notice: "Whoopi does not have her glasses on today…"

Whoopi then continued by explaining just how much things had changed since before her operation: "Two weeks ago when we did a show with the folks from Picard, I was trying to read the prompter without my actual glasses and I couldn't do it, so I ended up having to wear them."

But as her time in the studio today proved, she could now do all the show without her glasses – despite having needed them for 28 years.

"And this is not cataract surgery?" Ana Navarro then asked to clear up any confusion.

"No," Whoopi replied, but then added: "But they can remove the lens when you have teeny tiny cataracts and replace them."

The high-profile comedian went on to explain that the issue she was treated for was Presbyopia, which is when the lens of an eye fails to focus light correctly on the retina, leading to blurred vision.

Whoopi usually presented the show wearing her glasses

"This is something they've been doing for a while and people don't know about it," she continued, telling viewers: "Your insurance will cover it but you have to pay for the lens yourself.

"If you have issues with your eyes, I don't know if it works for everybody but I'm telling you…" she stressed, "If you're having any trouble with your eyes, please go get them checked.

"Because, you know, the bionic times have arrived!" she then joked.

"And it didn't hurt?" Sunny asked nervously, as they came to the end of their discussion.

"No," Whoopi replied.

