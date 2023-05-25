Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest makes surprising Bridgerton confession

The King George actor didn't come into it fully versed with the Bridgerton lore

Corey Mylchreest has become the newest heartthrob in Hollywood thanks to his turn as King George in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

A spin-off prequel of the original Bridgerton, it launched the 25-year-old into the same league as Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey before him as leading men of the franchise.

However, the actor wasn't always this deeply ingrained into the smash Netflix series, as he revealed in an earlier interview that he had never even watched the show before getting the call for Queen Charlotte.

Speaking with WWD, the British actor stated: "It had just passed me by, I think partly because maybe I'm not the demographic that it's aimed at."

He reflected on the weight of the role being his first big project. Beside a couple of stage credits, prior to joining the cast of Queen Charlotte, Corey starred in the short film Mars (2021), and episode one of the Netflix series The Sandman (2022), in which he portrayed the character Adonis.

© Getty Images Corey revealed he had not seen the original show before "Queen Charlotte"

"There's loads of anxieties about starting in the industry and having something that's really big be your first job and what that'll be like – and, you know, how that'll change your personal life," he said.

"But then also, you wanna do a great job and you wanna do the story justice, do the people that you research justice and give them a voice, and not go too far and disrupt the fans of preexisting 'Bridgerton.'

"Professionally and personally, it's been this weight. Now it's out there, and it's a relief because it confirms the fact that I have no control over anything."

© Netflix The show is Corey's breakout role

In an interview with Hits Radio earlier in the month, Corey talked about first finding out he got the role while with his girlfriend.

"I was at my girlfriend's place," he began, adding: "I got the call at midnight because it was a decision that had been made in LA, so it was on LA time, and so I was already asleep and I didn't want to wake up [my girlfriend's] housemate.

"So I was in a robe in the corridor and I remember being like, 'These things go either way, don't feel sorry for me, don't pity me, I don't want any of that, it's probably not going to work out'. And then I came back like 'Oh my god I don't know what's just happened'."

© Netflix Corey Mylchreest as King George

He continued: "She said: 'You've got to do something to celebrate', and the only place was the local snooker club so we went and played snooker and that's how we celebrated."

Following on that story in a red carpet interview with Extra, Corey added: "As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'All right, I gotta binge this thing.' I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

