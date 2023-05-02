WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg reveals 'different' fate of The View amid severe writers' strike shutdowns

ABC's The View is hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines

In the midst of several talk shows and late night shows experiencing shutdowns due to the Writers' Guild of America strike, another show affected is The View.

The ABC talk show, led by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines, is also dealing with the loss of its writing team.

However, the show made its fate transparent to its audiences, with Whoopi, 67, and her co-hosts appearing on Tuesday's episode to clarify what the strike would entail.

Watch in the video below as the hosts discuss the TV writers' strike and where that leaves The View.

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg reveals how "The View" will be affected by writers' strike

