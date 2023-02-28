Whoopi Goldberg leaves fans confused with continued absence from The View Joy Behar took the reins as host on the ABC show on Tuesday

Whoopi Goldberg left fans confused after she missed Tuesday's episode of The View. The actress and TV star, who regularly appears on the ABC talk show, was noticeably absent from her usual seat, leaving Joy Behar to take the reins as lead host.

As the ABC program started, stars including Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Joy took their seats. Joy then explained why Whoopi was missing. Watch the video below to see what she said...

After Whoopi's co-stars discussed where she was, fans of the show took to social media to react and it seems many were confused. One person tweeted: "Where is Whoopi?!" A second viewer questioned whether the reason was a light-hearted joke: "So Whoopi's [out]! Wondered! For real?? Or I'm sure she's obviously being silly! #theview."

A third simply put: "Whoopi...?" alongside a GIF of a confused face, as a fourth joked: "Whoopi Goldberg is doing jury duty, but at least she doesn't have to go to work today. #TheView."

Whoopi was also missing last week

The Sister Act star's absence on Tuesday comes soon after her other string of absences from the ABC show last week when she was sick.

Last week, Joy told the audience how Whoopi was feeling under the weather and therefore had to miss the show on Tuesday and Wednesday. She told viewers: "Whoopi's out sick, she's got a cough. So you're stuck with us!"

Whoopi with her co-stars on The View

Fans of Whoopi and the show were quick to send well wishes to her. One tweeted: "Feel better, Whoopi!" as another wrote: "Aww Whoopi's under the weather. Kinda wondered what happened, kinda figured she didn't feel good."

The star has been a regular face on the talk show since 2007. Whoopi and her co-stars are adored for discussing a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and relationships. In 2009, Whoopi won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for her role on the show.

