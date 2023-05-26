The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift releases unheard tracks on Midnights deluxe album

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift dropping a new version of her Midnights album, and the soundtrack list for the upcoming Barbie movie being released.

Not only that, the Spice Girls are working on a new project according to Mel B, and Sam Smith cancels the remainder of their UK tour. Listen to today's episode below…

Taylor Swift has dropped a brand-new version of Midnights including a previously unheard track and new remixes. The Anti-Hero singer put out the record overnight and on the physical release it features the song You're Losing Me from the stars vault. Fans can also enjoy a new version of Snow on the Beach featuring more vocals from Lana Del Rey and a remix of the song Karma in collaboration with rapper Ice Spice. Meanwhile Taylor has also put the song Hits Different on the digital release of the deluxe record a song that was previously only available on the Target version of the album.

The soundtrack artist list for the upcoming Barbie movie has been revealed and we are so excited about who is going to be appearing on the album. The list was revealed by Rolling Stone this week at the same time a brand-new full-length trailer for the film was released, too, and the album is set to include some big names such as Charli XCX, Haim, Lizzo, Khalid, Tame Impala and more to be announced. Fans can also look forward to lead actor Ryan Gosling showing off his vocals for a song on the soundtrack titled: I'm Just Ken. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is the first star to drop a track from Barbie – Dance the Night is out now.

Taylor is currently on tour

The Spice Girls are working on a brand-new project that features all five members including Victoria Beckham. Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, told The Sun that the girl band are planning on releasing a statement soon about what they have in store but that, at the moment, they are working on 'perfecting it'. Mel kept the details of what the project entails firmly underwraps and didn't reveal if it could be a reunion or a tour, but she assured that it's something the fans will love.

Sam Smith has cancelled the remainder of their UK tour due to a vocal chord injury. The Unholy hitmaker was forced to halt their recent performance in Manchester after losing their voice on stage just four songs into the set, and now the Grammy winner has pulled the plug on the rest of the shows. Sam said in statement on social media that due to their injury, the upcoming concerts scheduled for Birmingham and Glasgow would not go ahead and would be rescheduled to a later date. A spokesperson for the singer also added that Sam was heartbroken to disappoint fans but that they were under strict doctors orders to continue resting.

© Photo: Getty Images Sam Smith has cancelled the remainder of their tour

And ABBA has poured cold water on rumours of a reunion at next year's Eurovision song contest. Fans were hoping that the pop band would come back together to perform at the ceremony which is being held in Sweden and marks the 50th anniversary of their victory at the contest with their hit song, Waterloo, but it looks like it’s not happening. Benny Andersson told the BBC that he didn't want to bring the group back together for the event, adding that if he doesn’t want to then it’s the same for the whole group. Bandmate and fellow songwriter Bjorn then added that we can celebrate 50 years of ABBA without them being on stage. The event will be held in Sweden in 2024 after Loreen's victory earlier this month with her song, Tattoo.

