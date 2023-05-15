Kate Winslet reveals why BAFTA win is so important in emotional backstage moment

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing the TV BAFTAs including Kate Winslet who won big for her role in I Am Ruth. The Oscar winner revealed to HELLO! and other press backstage why the BAFTA was so important to her.

Not only that, Mae Muller is on for chart success despite a disappointing result at the Eurovision Song Contest and Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and "recuperating" at home.

Take a listen to today's episode below...

The biggest night in TV took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday and it was a star-studded affair with Hollywood A-Lister Kate Winslet making an appearance at the TV BAFTAs. The Oscar winner picked up the award for leading actress for her role in I Am Ruth soon after the mini-series won Best Drama. Kate spoke backstage to HELLO! and other press about why the award was so important. Elsewhere at the awards, Ben Wishaw picked up the award for leading actor in his role in This Is Going To Hurt, while Derry Girls won the award Best Scripted comedy.

Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and recuperating at home, his daughter has said. Corine Foxx took to Instagram to shut down claims that the Oscar-winning actor's condition has worsened. The star's daughter said that it was sad to see the media running wild but that her dad has been out of the hospital for weeks and resting at home. Corinne even added that Jamie had been playing games with the family and thanked fans for their prayers and support. The Dreamgirls star was admitted to hospital with an undisclosed medical condition in April while filming his upcoming movie, Back In Action.

Kelly Clarkson has responded to allegations of a toxic work environment culture on the set of daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Breakaway singer issued a statement to her following on social media stating that in her 20 years in the entertainment industry, she's always led with her heart and what she believes to be right. The star added that she loves her team on the show and finding out that people felt unheard or disrespected was unacceptable. Kelly finished her statement by adding that she is committed to creating and maintaining a safe working environment. The American Idol star's words come soon after a report was published in Rolling Stone that claimed emplyees on the show were complaining about being overworked and underpaid, with their mental health being affected as a result.

Mae Muller might have faced disappointment at the Eurovision Song Contest but the singer is headed for better news because her song, I Wrote A Song, is predicted to reach the Top Ten on the UK Singles chart. Mae's song, which sadly put her second to last place on the Eurovision scoreboard, is currently lower down on the chart but streaming reports and estimated sales predict the dance banger could reach number 9 this week. Meanwhile, it was Sweden who reigned champion at the song contest in Liverpool after singer Loreen gained 583 points with her song, Tattoo.

And S Club 7 have confirmed their tour will go ahead following the sad death of their bandmate Paul Cattermole but that fellow band member, Hannah Spearritt will not take part. The pop group have rebranded as S Club and confirmed this week that the five-piece group will honour the tour dates set to begin in October. The shows, now called The Good Times Tour, will be dedicated to Paul in his memory. The band said in a statement that they were in total shock following his death and were still coming to terms with their grief, adding that no one could ever replace Paul. The singer was found dead at his home in Dorset in April, he was 46.

