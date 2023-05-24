The Daily Lowdown: Stevie Knicks gives a special thanks to Taylor Swift for heartwarming reason

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Stevie Knicks sending a special thanks to Taylor Swift for a heartwarming reason regarding the loss of Christine McVie.

Not only that, Beyonce's father and manager Matthew Knowles says he wants the girl group to reunite for one more album and Eurovision singer Mae Muller announces her debut album. Listen to today's episode below…

Stevie Knicks has shared a heartfelt thanks to Taylor Swift for writing a song that helped her with her grief after the death of Christine McVie. The Fleetwood Mac singer took to the stage to perform in Atlanta this week when she opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her friend and bandmate saying that Taylor's song You're On Your Own Kid perfectly described the sadness she feels. Stevie said that the track, which features on Taylor's most recent album, Midnights, summed up her emotions after losing Christine last year, stating that after 47 years of friendship, she's now learning to be on her own. Christine passed away in November 2022 aged 79 after suffering a stroke while battling cancer.

© Getty Stevie Knicks performing onstage

Beyonce's dad and former manager, Matthew Knowles, has said that he would like to see Destiny's Child reunite for one more album. Matthew, who worked closely with the original line-up in the 90s when they catapulted to fame, was chatting to Entertainment Tonight when he said that although it would be a decision for the ladies to make, he would support the move and that the fans would be overjoyed and overwhelmed – and that we can agree with. The girl group hasn't performed together since 2018 when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined Beyonce onstage for her iconic Coachella set. Meanwhile, Beyonce is keeping busy after touching down in the UK for a string of shows as part of her huge Renaissance world tour.

After a disappointing result from Eurovision, Mae Muller is focusing on the future and has now announced that she will be releasing her debut album in September. The 25-year-old who struggled to gain many points at the annual song contest with her track, I Wrote A Song, said she'll be dropping the record on the 15th September and is set to show her vulnerable side on the album. Meanwhile, despite the result at Eurovision, her entry song also made it into the top ten on the UK singles chart.

© Kevin Mazur Destiny's Child last performed together at Coachella in 2018

Charli XCX is teaming up with her boyfriend and The 1975 drummer George Daniel for new music. The Boom Clap hitmaker has been in the studio with the band and told The Sun that she's been influenced a lot by her musician boyfriend and how he works, adding that she's wanting to be more considered in her creative process. It comes soon after news broke that George and his bandmate Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, have been in the studio with Taylor Swift. Matty, who is widely thought to be dating the Anti-Hero hitmaker, is working on new music with Taylor and is also rumored to be singing on a new track. We're keeping our fingers crossed for that collab.

And Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has bravely shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the dancer shared that she found out in April she has grade 3 cancer after discovering a lump shortly before she and her husband Ben Jones jetted to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Amy, who has also battled Crohn's disease since she was a child, told HELLO! that this was another hurdle for her but that she eager to remain positive and strong with the hopes of getting back on the dancefloor as soon as possible. You can read the full exclusive interview here, and we're sending Amy a huge amount of love.

