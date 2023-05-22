The Daily Lowdown: Foo Fighters drop new song after announcing band's new drummer

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing the Foo Fighter's dropping a new single shortly after confirming they had enlisted a new drummer, Josh Freese, to join the band.

Not only that, there is stardom ahead for Lily Gladstone following the premiere of the new Scorsese epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, at the Cannes Film Festival, and Olivia Rodrigo drops a teaser of new music. Listen to today's episode below…

Foo Fighters have dropped a new song after confirming the addition of Josh Freese as their new drummer following the death of Taylor Hawkins. The band, who are set to go on tour throughout the summer, released footage of their new music during a live stream before sharing the track Nothing At All, which will feature on their upcoming album, But Here We Are. The video footage, which is eight minutes long, also featured Josh making his debut in the band. The musician, who has worked with big names such as Guns n Roses, Paramore and more over the years, is stepping into the rock band following the passing of Taylor, last March. Foo Fighters tour begins in North America later this week.

Nothing seems to be stopping Taylor Swift from putting on the show of a lifetime. Following a concert delay caused by severe weather earlier this month, the star did not let a downpour in Massachusetts rain on her touring parade as she performed in torrential rain while on stage in Foxborough. The Anti-Hero singer could be seen wiping away puddles from the top of her piano while drenched in wet clothes, however, Taylor told her fans that she was happier than ever to perform, calling it a bonding experience with her fans.

Taylor is currently on tour

The Cannes Film Festival is well underway but there was only one film that everyone was talking about over the weekend: Killers of the Flower Moon. The new Martin Scorsese epic is tipped to bring stardom for Lily Gladstone, who plays the female lead in the movie opposite Oscar-winner Leonardo Di Caprio after the actress received rapturous applause at the premiere in France. The audience was on their feet giving the film a nine-minute standing ovation before critics branded it Di Caprio's 'performance of a lifetime'. The film tells the story of the harrowing murders of the Osage tribe in America and also stars Robert Di Nero, Jesse Plemons, and Brendan Fraser. The movie will be released in October.

© Apple Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a snippet of what her new music will sound like. The Good 4 u hitmaker took to social media to tell her fans that her second album is very close to being finished before sharing a video of her in the studio listening to a new song, take a listen: [audio]. The singer also took the opportunity to mark the two-year anniversary of her hugely successful debut album, Sour, telling fans that no words could ever describe how much the album means to her and how insanely grateful she is for every blessing it has brought.

And This Morning has addressed Phillip Schofield's exit from the show. On Monday's edition of the ITV programme, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary began by paying tribute to Phillip and thanking him for all he had done on behalf of everyone who worked both on-screen and off-screen. Phillip, who had been the face of This Morning for 20 years, announced he was leaving with immediate effect following what he described as a 'difficult few days'. The broadcaster said in a statement that he had agreed to step down from This Morning after the show itself became the story amid reports of a falling out with co-star Holly Willoughby. Meanwhile, Holly will continue to present the show when she returns from a two-week break.

