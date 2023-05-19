The Daily Lowdown: Miley Cyrus addresses 'meaning' behind hit song Flowers

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're Lana Del Rey dropping a surprise new song, Miley Cyrus addressing the "hidden meaning" behind the huge son, Flowers, and Hollywood A-Listers hitting the red carpet for Cannes.

Not only that, tributes have been pouring in for The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke following his death. Listen to today's episode below…

Miley Cyrus has addressed the reported hidden meaning behind her hit song, Flowers. The singer, who is British Vogue's June cover star, told the publication that she doesn't need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience, adding that the narrative will set itself on fire all by itself. Miley's song, which remained at the top of the charts for weeks, was widely thought to be about her breakup from actor husband, Liam Hemsworth, but the Hannah Montana actor did not confirm this explicitly. Meanwhile, Miley also added that she doesn't see herself touring again despite her fans being desperate for her to get back on the stage. She told Vogue that after her last run of shows in 2014, she feels as if she can't commit to huge tour and instead wants to focus on her own desires.

It's a happy Friday for Lana Del Rey fans because the singer has officially released a previously unreleased song named Say Yes to Heaven. The track, which was recorded back in 2013, was originally intended to appear on the star's album Ultraviolence but didn't make the cut. More recently, snippets of the track went viral on Tik Tok and Lana has now given the fans what they want and dropped a full-length version – take a listen [audio]. The new song is Lana's first since she dropped her ninth studio album earlier this year titled Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Hollywood megastars have hit the red carpet for the annual Cannes Film Festival and Harrison Ford was visibly emotional when he received a five-minute standing ovation for his upcoming final turn as Indiana Jones in the franchise's fifth film, The Dial of Destiny. The action movie premiered at the 76th Festival and before the film even previewed, the legendary actor was shown huge appreciation by the crowds who gave him a rapturous applause for his long-running film career. The actor was also honored with an honorary Palme d'Or later on at the event. During his speech, Harrison said he was very moved and that he felt like he'd seen his life flash before his eyes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on 28 June.

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has said he's willing to put money on former Brit Pop rivals Oasis reuniting. The musician, who recently reunited with his own group to announce Blur's comeback single 'The Narcissist', told the Sun that he guarantees that Liam and Noel Gallagher will put their differences aside and reform for a tour or new music. Despite the bands previously being billed as rivals in the press during the height of the 90s, Damon, who also fronts the band Gorillaz, said it would be wonderful to see the brothers reconcile but then jokes that Blur's shows would be at risk of being dwarfed by Oasis' potential concerts. Meanwhile, fans will have to keep hoping since Noel recently insisted that they wouldn't reunite, despite the band marking the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe next year.

And tributes have been pouring in for The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke who has died aged 59. Johnny Marr, the band's lyricist and guitarist shared a statement on Twitter announcing the sad news that Andy had been battling a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. The musician added that Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him. Many more fans and artists have taken to social media to honor Andy, calling him a one of a kind and pioneer for bass players.

