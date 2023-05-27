What We Do in the Shadows' cast tease 'heart-wrenching' season 5

What We Do in the Shadows Harvey Guillén has teased that season five will feature some 'heart-wrenching' moments for his character Guillermo.

Speaking to fans at MCM Comic Con London on Saturday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actor – who recently wowed at the Met Gala – was answering fan questions with his WWDITS co-star Kayvan Novak when he hinted at some of what would be in store for the fan-favourite vampire familiar in season five.

© Getty Images What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillen

"There's a scene coming up in the next season that for me and Guillermo, I think is probably the most heart-wrenching moment thus far," the 33-year-old actor said. "It's really heart-breaking, and it was really hard to shoot," he continued: "And I remember afterwards I was like, 'Oh, I hope the audience feels what he's going through.' So, you'll have to wait and see!"

Speaking earlier during the panel, Harvey also revealed: "This upcoming season, we [will] see Guillermo's family come back… They'll be back this season, and we do get more of a glimpse into his past, and potentially where he stands, and then his future.

© Getty Images The What We Do in the Shadows cast and creative team

"This season is gonna be kind of an emotional roller coaster," he finished reflectively, as Kayvan – who joined Harvey for fan questions during his spotlight interview on the convention's main stage – nodded to agree.

Season four of the FX show (which is shown in the UK via the BBC and BBC iPlayer) saw Guillermo go through many emotional journeys which included coming out to his family, and ended with him choosing to leave his vampiric master Nandor in the hopes that he could pay another vampire to turn him into one. Therefore, it's unsurprising that the cast have revealed season five will also feature many emotional beats.

© Getty Images The actor attending the 2023 Met Gala

Despite being beloved for its hilarious moments, the sweeter and deeper scenes between the comedy show's characters are just as treasured by fans who've grown attached to the new storylines invented for the TV adaptation of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's mockumentary film. And WWDITS devotees can rest assured there will be a lot more of these aspects to come in the future, as the show was renewed for both a fifth and sixth season back before the airing of season four last year.

During this Saturday's interview, Harvey also discussed some emotional moments in his own life. Following on from his landmark Esquire article where he opened up about dealing with homophobia as a child, the actor described how he had recently used fashion to reclaim the 'Mariposa' (translated literally meaning butterfly) slur which had been thrown his way when he was young.

© Getty Images Harvey showing off his beautiful Met Gala gown

"I hosted the GLAAD awards in America, and I worked with Christian Siriano on an outfit that was covered in butterflies," he said proudly. Later, he also discussed his Met Gala look which was also designed by Christian, explaining: "We made history when he designed for me because it's the first time he's ever designed for a plus sized guy…

"Hopefully this opens the door up for more fashion designers in the future to see that there's tons of different body types out there, not just one type, and we should cater to all of them," he finished.

© Getty Images Harvey Guillen at the GLAAD Awards in his butterfly cape

Harvey will soon be starring as the DC comic book character Dr. Sanchez in the movie Blue Beetle this August, meanwhile What We Do in the Shadows season five is set to begin airing in July.

