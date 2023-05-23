Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes first look at creepy new drama following show cancellation

Bridgerton and Lockwood & Co star Ruby Stokes is set to star in a new series - and it looks seriously good. The actress, who recently played Lucy in the cancelled Netflix show, is set to star alongside Samantha Morton in The Burning Girls.

The Paramount+ show is a horror thriller show, and follows Samantha as Reverend Jack Brooks and Ruby as Flo, her 15-year-old daughter, who arrive at a grim village haunted by a dark and turbulent history, hoping for a fresh start.

WATCH: Lockwood & Co was recently cancelled

They soon find a village full of conspiracies and secrets where uncovering the truth can be deadly in a community with a bloody past… Jack is a single parent haunted by a tragedy from her previous church and who bears the onus of her husband’s death, while her 15-year-old daughter Flo is a teenager who marches to the beat of her own drum.”

Speaking about the role, Ruby said: “It was a pleasure working with such a talented and dedicated cast and crew. A personal highlight; playing opposite Sam whom I greatly admire.”

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Samantha and Ruby co-star

Samantha added: “I was immediately drawn to this character-led script, brought to life by a wonderfully talented and dedicated cast. On the surface The Burning Girls is about community, but underneath it’s every man for themselves. Untangling this intricate web was an absolute thrill.”

The synopsis reads: “The story of The Burning Girls starts when Protestant martyrs – including two young girls – were betrayed and burned at the stake five hundred years ago. Two teenage girls then disappeared from Chapel Croft without a trace thirty years ago, and just a few weeks ago, the vicar of the local parish hanged himself in the nave of the church.

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Abigail played by Sienna and Maggie played by Summer

Psychological horror meets small town mystery in this story of a troubled vicar, desperate to exorcise the demons of her past and find peace in their new home. The more Jack and Flo unearth about Chapel Croft’s past, the deeper they are drawn into the age-old rifts, mysteries, and suspicions of this insular village.”

The show is also set to star Peaky Blinders actor Conrad Khan as Lucas, House of the Dragon’s John Macmillan, Stranger Things’ actress Elodie Grace Orkin, and Sherlock’s very own Rupert Graves. Sign us up!

Ruby’s new show comes after the sad news that Lockwood & Co was cancelled by Netflix. The actress was previously starring as Francesca in Bridgerton before leaving for the role. At the time, the series' showrunner Chris Van Dusen said: "I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season two. exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control.”

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Ruby is set to play Flo Brooks

Speaking about it herself, the star told What to Watch: "Something about Lucy spoke to me. It was a chance to explore a very different character and I’ve learned a great deal playing a young adult at the helm of a show. I just felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down!"

