7 best shows and movies coming to Netflix in June

Netflix has big plans for June! Welcoming a new roster of TV shows and films, the streaming platform is gifting us with some seriously binge-able content. From the return of popular series, including Black Mirror, Never Have I Ever and The Witcher, to original movies like Extraction 2 and The Perfect Find, here's what's on our must-watch list.

Netflix shows coming out in June

Never Have I Ever

Returning for its fourth and final season, Never Have I Ever will debut on Netflix on 8 June. Promising plenty of drama, the trailer has already teased a number of major milestones for Devi and her pals as they prepare for the prom, their high school graduation and college.

WATCH: Never Have I Ever season four trailer

Black Mirror

Back for a sixth instalment, Black Mirror is returning with a stellar cast. Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Salma Hayek and Joshua Hartnett are just some of the stars fronting the dystopian series.

© Netflix The sixth season of Black Mirror will be released in June

Fans have been clued in on some of the season's storylines so far. Expect an unspeakable tragedy in space, an American couple who uncover a Scottish town's dark past, and a starlet dealing with the aftermath of a hit-and-run.

Our Planet II

Narrated by the national treasure that is David Attenborough, Our Planet II is scheduled for release on 14 June. The official synopsis reads: "At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world."

© Netflix Our Planet II will debut on 14 June

The Witcher

Henry Cavill returns in his final outing as the White Wolf. Scheduled to be released in two parts, volume one of season three will premiere on 29 June. After Geralt decides to take Ciri into hiding, Yennefer guides them to the protected fortress of Aretuza but what unfolds is a "battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery."

© Netflix Volume one of The Witcher's third season will premiere on 29 June

Netflix films coming out in June

Extraction 2

Tyler Rake is back in action. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, the black ops mercenary is tasked with rescuing the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from a prison. Chris Hemsworth, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Golshifteh Farahani star.

© Netflix Extraction 2 will be available to watch from 16 June

To Leslie

It's the film that got tangled up in Oscars drama. Garnering widespread critical acclaim, To Leslie follows Leslie Rowland – a single mother and alcoholic who squanders all the money that she'd won in a lottery sweep. Film fans can watch it from 1 June.

The Perfect Find

Searching for a new romantic comedy? Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers have just the thing. Based on the book of the same name, The Perfect Find follows Jenna Jones, a fashion editor who runs into problems after she learns that the stranger she kissed at a party is her new co-worker and the boss' son.

© Netflix The Perfect Find will land on Netflix on 23 June

