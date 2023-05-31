BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent caught off-guard making unexpected gesture on air

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent was caught off-guard on Wednesday morning as she gestured to a colleague as the cameras went live in the studio, throwing back from a local news bulletin.

The 51-year-old was seen pointing at her colleague sitting on the sofa as she spoke to them, but she very quickly regained her composure and dropped her hand before professionally introducing herself and Jon Kay to the camera.

The moment Sally was seen chatting while the cameras rolled

It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where we saw the kind of chats that happen off screen, which are clearly much more casual than their usual interviews.

It has recently been reported that Sally may have split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin.

They are said to have amicably decided to go their separate ways after growing apart, according to the MailOnline.

© Getty Sally has reportedly quit from her husband

Despite Sally having not spoken out about the potential big news, her fans have rallied around on Twitter. One person wrote: "Hope you're ok Sally, you're amazing," while another asked: "How you doing Sally? Don't forget the world is full of people that admire you!" A third person tweeted: "Good luck to you Sally, chin up," while a fourth: "Sorry to hear about your breakup, love."

Sally sometimes shares glimpses into her home life

It is believed that Gavin has moved out of their family home – a £1.4million four-bed detached house in the upmarket suburb of Hale, Greater Manchester. It seems likely that Sally still resides there with her teenage son, considering the property is convenient for work.

While Sally likes to keep her home life quite private, she has given glimpses inside her stunning abode.

Sally's former marital bedroom is luxuriously decorated with cream carpets, grand floor-length curtains and a cream tall-boy dresser.

© Photo: Instagram Sally has a stunning kitchen

The presenter has a modern country kitchen complete with a grand AGA. The marble worktops provide a modern twist while the stone floors give a nod to traditional style.

WATCH: Sally Nugent made a confession about her property

Last month, Sally made a very rare comment about her private home life live on air. During a segment about gardens, the mum-of-one admitted her own lawn is rather lacking. "I've got a lawn, it's rubbish," Sally said to gardener Dermot Gavin, as her fellow presenter, Jon Kay, chuckled next to her in response.

While not much is known about Sally's former marriage, eagle-eyed fans may have spotted one very rare peek of Sally's bridal gown thanks to a black and white framed photo in her hallway.

Sally Nugent has a framed wedding picture displayed on her windowsill at home

The bride and groom – which we assume is Sally and her husband – appeared to hold hands as they looked towards the photographer. While it's not easy to make out the finer details of their outfits, it's clear that the bride is wearing a full-skirted gown and a long veil with her hair fastened into an updo, while her new husband rocked a black suit and pale tie.

