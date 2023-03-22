BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent talks stalking horror with fellow presenter The man behind the harassment has been jailed for 17 weeks

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent was on hand to support a fellow TV personality, Alexis Green, after she joined the morning show to speak about her terrifying ordeal with a stalker.

Alexis, who is a weather presenter for BBC South, was in tears as she shared details of the horrendous situation, where she explained that she was harassed by a man named Timothy O'Brien, who bombarded her with explicit messages and photos on social media. Watch her tell the story in her own words here…

WATCH: The weather presenter was in tears as she recounted her devastating experience

The weather presenter admitted that she considered quitting her job following the experience, and was left "physically sick" by his advances. She explained that it has had a lasting impact on her life, telling Sally: "I am scared to do certain things. I don't go for runs on my own now, I take the dog, the poor dog has to come too.

Alexis was emotional telling her story

"I feel there is that protection in place but it's not going to help me and it's not going to help my personal feelings and my anxiety… I felt physically sick, I was actually shaking presenting the weather. None of my colleagues knew about it at work but my legs were shaking, my hands were shaking, and I was trying to hold it together on air."

O'Brien has been jailed for 17 weeks and given a restraining order after admitting to stalking. The 55-year-old was convicted in March after sending 115 unwanted messages, 33 videos and 13 photos to Alexis.

Sally was full of support for Alexis

O'Brien's lawyer told the court: "No one really knows what has gone wrong but he gets fixated with people. My client thought because she was in the public domain, the messages would be blocked but they weren't for whatever reason.

"He accepts what he did was wrong and he apologises to the victim through me. The messages were over a short period of time but my client accepts they were entirely inappropriate."

