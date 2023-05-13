BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent 'splits' from husband of 13 years – report

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent has reportedly split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Hawthorn.

The 51-year-old and her businessman spouse, 52, are said to have "amicably" decided to go their separate ways and end their marriage after "growing apart", a friend of the couple told MailOnline.

According to the insider, Sally and Gavin tried for quite some time to make their marriage work for the sake of their teenage son, but they haven't been able to resolve their issues. Gavin is now believed to have moved out of the family home – a £1.4 million four-bed detached house in the upmarket suburb of Hale, Greater Manchester.

When asked about her and Gavin's reported split, Sally told the MailOnline: "I'm not going to say anything, thanks." HELLO! has contacted Sally's representatives for comment.

Sally is very private about her personal life and has never actually confirmed her husband's name or the name of their son. Even her biography on the BBC Breakfast website simply says she is "married with one child – a football and rugby-mad boy".

She has given fans a glimpse into her home life in the past though, telling the Radio Times in 2021 that it could be difficult finding something for all three members of her family to watch.

"My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there's a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she explained. "It's tricky to get something that my husband, my 13-year-old son and I want to watch. During lockdown, we all got hooked on Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix, but it'll come as no surprise that I'm a news junkie."

In another interview she told S Magazine about how her husband marked the birth of their son, saying: "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London."

Last month, she also made a rare comment about her private home life live on air. During a segment about gardens and keeping your lawn nice and healthy, Sally admitted her own lawn is rather lacking. "I've got a lawn, it's rubbish," Sally said to gardener Dermot Gavin, as her fellow presenter, Jon Kay, chuckled next to her in response.

