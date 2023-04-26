Sally Nugent's on-air confession about private home with husband and son

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent appeared on the sofa alongside Jon Kay on Wednesday morning, and she made a rare comment about her private home life live on air.

During a segment about gardens and keeping your lawn nice and healthy, Sally admitted her own lawn, at the home she shares with her husband and teenage son, is rather lacking.

"I've got a lawn, it's rubbish," Sally said to gardener Dermot Gavin, and her fellow presenter chuckled next to her in response to that news.

Sally, 51, then proceeded to ask for advice about the lawn, admitting she may be tempted to try artificial grass, something Dermot is passionately against for the sake of the ecosystem.

Dermot Gavin admitted we are obsessed with perfect lawns

Dermot encouraged Sally and viewers to stop looking for "Wimbledon type lawns" and embrace the imperfections such as dandelions and daisies growing up through the blades.

Sally likes to keep her home life private and rarely shares details about her home or family. The star has shared a few rare photos inside her property though, on her Instagram feed.

The presenter rarely shares photos inside her home

Fans have been able to admire her neutral bedroom with plush furnishings, as well as her spare room with Peloton bike for her fitness goals.

Sally's kitchen is seriously stunning, and it has a large range cooker in black and next to it are white drawers with stylish cup handles. The marble worktops provide a modern twist while the stone floors give a nod to traditional style.

Sally's spare room double as a workout space

Unsurprisingly, Sally has not shared a picture of her outdoor space, which correlates with the fact she may be unhappy with how it looks. Hopefully, with Dermot's top tips, she can transform it in time for the summer months!

According to her bio on the BBC website, her son is just as sport crazy! It reads: "Sally is married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy."

The family also share their home with a fluffy pet pooch, who occasionally features on Sally's Instagram, where she has amassed 65,000 followers.

