Sally Nugent supported by BBC Breakfast viewers following 'split' from husband

Sally Nugent has received messages of support from BBC Breakfast viewers amid her reported split from her husband of over ten years, Gavin Hawthorn.

The journalist and her businessman spouse, 52, are said to have amicably decided to go their separate ways after growing apart, according to the MailOnline.

The 51-year-old TV star appeared on the red sofa alongside her co-host Jon Kay on Monday morning and was soon met with supportive tweets from her fans.

One person wrote: "Hope your ok Sally, you're amazing," while another asked: "How you doing Sally? Don't forget the world is full of people that admire you!"

A third person tweeted: "Good luck to you Sally, chin up," while another wrote: "Sorry to hear about your breakup, love."

A friend of the couple told MailOnline that while Sally and Gavin have tried to make their marriage work, they haven't been able to resolve their issues.

Gavin is now believed to have moved out of the family home – a £1.4 million four-bed detached house in the upmarket suburb of Hale, Greater Manchester.

While Sally is notoriously private about her personal life, her bio on the BBC Breakfast website states that she is "married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy". Sally has never publicly confirmed her son's name.

The BBC host has, however, shared glimpses into her home life over the years. In an interview with the Radio Times in 2021, she revealed that it could be difficult deciding on a TV programme for the whole family.

"My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there's a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she explained. "It's tricky to get something that my husband, my 13-year-old son and I want to watch. During lockdown, we all got hooked on Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix, but it'll come as no surprise that I'm a news junkie."

In a separate interview with S Magazine, she spoke about how her husband marked the birth of their son. "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London," she said.

More recently, she shared an admission about her home while hosting BBC Breakfast. See what she said in the video below.

Who is Sally Nugent?

Sally Nugent is a BBC Breakfast presenter. She began her career over 30 years ago, landing her first media role at BBC Radio Merseyside. From there, she became a sports reporter for BBC North West Tonight and then for BBC News.

In 2011, Sally joined BBC Breakfast on a freelance basis as a relief presenter. She then went on to present sports bulletins before establishing herself as a regular co-presenter.

In 2021, the BBC star landed a permanent role as a main presenter, joining Dan Walker before his departure in May last year. She now fronts the programme from Monday to Wednesday each week alongside Jon Kay.

