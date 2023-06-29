The Repair Shop viewers moved to tears after famous guest's emotional fix

The Repair Shop aired a special episode dedicated to the NHS on Wednesday night, which left viewers reaching for the tissues over one particularly moving restoration.

The episode, which marked 75 years of the NHS, saw the experts get to work on four precious items chronicling the evolution of the publicly funded healthcare system.

Metalwork expert Dominic Chinea and bookbinder Chris Shaw welcomed children's author Michael Rosen and his daughter Elsie into the barn, who brought with him a patient diary that was kept whilst he was ill in hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

© Ricochet Michael brought his patient diary into the barn

The former Children's Laureate became seriously unwell with the virus in March 2020 and was given a 50/50 chance at survival before being put into an induced coma for 40 days.

During his stay in intensive care, the hospital's nurses kept a handwritten diary that documented his care, a log book that Michael dubbed his "very patient diary".

© BBC Michael Rosen was accompanied by his daughter Elsie

"Each day they wrote an entry, that's the bit that gets me upset, actually," explained Michael. "Thinking about them and them looking after me, saying 'Today I held your hand,' and they sing to me and tell me things every day."

The We're Going On A Bear Hunt author read aloud an entry written by one of his nurses, Wincy. It read: "You celebrated your birthday with us, I wished for your speedy recovery. I cannot wait for the day you will go home and be reunited with your family.

"You take good care, Michael. It's been a privilege to have looked after you," Michael continued, looking visibly moved. "May you continue to touch and inspire every human being you will encounter. God bless. your nurse, Wincy."

© BBC Michael looked emotional when the restored diary was revealed

Praising the NHS staff who worked on the front lines during the pandemic, he added: "These people saved my life many times."

Chris soon got to work on the run-down diary and even created a special binder for it to be kept in.

Later in the programme, Michael returned to the barn and was stunned by the incredible repair. "That is amazing," he told Chris. "That's really special, wow."

Viewers were moved by the emotional moment, with one person tweeting: "Michael Rosen's very patient diary. #therepairshop moved to tears. Beautiful," while another added: "#TheRepairShop @MichaelRosen. What a beautiful book. You had me in tears."

A third person commented: "I love The Repair Shop and Chris the bookbinder/paper expert made me cry with all the extra work he always does. Using paper he'd made at college and kept for all those years was just something really special," while another tweeted: "Oh, having a bit of a blub seeing @MichaelRosen looking at his Very Patient Diary. #TheRepairShop."

© Ricochet Fans praised the incredible restoration

Others applauded Chris' impressive work, with one person tweeting: "That is a beautiful thing that Chris has done. Truly is," while another added: "Take a bow, Chris. That notebook and the scrapbook are beautiful."