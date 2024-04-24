The Repair Shop stars' jobs away from the show

Since making his presenting debut on The Repair Shop back in 2017, Jay has become a regular fixture on our screens. Thanks to his production company, Hungry Jay Media, which is a joint venture with Hungry Bear Media, Jay has fronted various documentary shows. These include the Channel 5 shows No Place Like Home, and Jay Blades' East End Through Time, as well as BBC Two's David & Jay's Touring Toolshed, which he co-hosted with Sir David Jason.

Jay also appeared in the documentary film Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51, which followed the presenter as he learned to read as an adult.

Given his background in furniture restoration, it's hardly surprising that Jay runs his own business. Jay & Co is a furniture company that uses recycled, reclaimed and reused materials, accessories, furniture, and fabric to create sustainable pieces that are "as good as new". According to its website, the company aims to "save the world through craft" and "help develop a more holistic approach to interiors".