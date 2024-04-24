The Repair Shop stars' jobs away from the show

The Repair Shop is one of the best-loved reality shows on our screens these days – and for good reason! The heartwarming heirloom-fixing programme, hosted by Jay Blades, follows a workshop of talented experts who work their magic on treasured items in need of repair.
Viewers regularly praise the programme's experts for their incredible work, but have you ever wondered what they get up to when they're not filming? Find out what the stars do for a living...
Jay Blades
Since making his presenting debut on The Repair Shop back in 2017, Jay has become a regular fixture on our screens. Thanks to his production company, Hungry Jay Media, which is a joint venture with Hungry Bear Media, Jay has fronted various documentary shows. These include the Channel 5 shows No Place Like Home, and Jay Blades' East End Through Time, as well as BBC Two's David & Jay's Touring Toolshed, which he co-hosted with Sir David Jason.
Jay also appeared in the documentary film Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51, which followed the presenter as he learned to read as an adult.
Given his background in furniture restoration, it's hardly surprising that Jay runs his own business. Jay & Co is a furniture company that uses recycled, reclaimed and reused materials, accessories, furniture, and fabric to create sustainable pieces that are "as good as new". According to its website, the company aims to "save the world through craft" and "help develop a more holistic approach to interiors".
Will Kirk
When he's not busy working his magic on items in need of repair, woodwork maestro Will runs an antique furniture restoration workshop based in South London.
Will set up his business in 2012, and works alongside a team of restorers who specialise in everything from "french polishing, wood carving and gilding to general cabinet making," according to his website.
A man of many talents, Will is set to become a published author with the release of his upcoming book, Restore. In the publication, which will hit the shelves on July 18, Will shares his best tips and tricks for restoring treasures in readers' homes.
Steve Fletcher
Horologist Steve often impresses viewers with his incredible clock-repairing skills, so it's no surprise that he owns a clock and watch repair business.
The Clock Workshop, based in Witney in Oxfordshire, was established by Steve's grandfather in 1910. Steve's dad, John, carried on the business before eventually passing the baton to his son.
Steve's children have upheld the family tradition, with his son Fred working as a junior clockmaker, while his daughter Milly runs the shop and "keeps the business going".
Suzie Fletcher
Like her brother Steve, Suzie has a wealth of restoration experience and when she's not working on items in the barn in West Sussex, repairs saddles, leather goods and solid leather furniture from her workshop in Oxfordshire.
Last year, Suzie published her first book, The Sun Over The Mountains, which detailed some of the challenges she's faced in life, from complicated relationships to grief.
Teddy Bear Ladies
Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, aka the Teddy Bear Ladies, are often praised by viewers for their impressive work repairing vintage bears and soft toys.
Like their co-stars Will and Suzie, Amanda and Julie are also authors, with their new children's book, Bartie Bristle and Other Stories: Tales from the Teddy Bear Ladies, set to be released in June.
The teddy-repairing duo also co-host a podcast called Bearly Begun, in which they "chat about life" and share their tips about soft toy care.
Kirsten Ramsay
Ceramic conservator Kirsten runs her own business based in West Sussex. The expert has many years of experience, having previously worked for The V&A Museum and The British Museum. She's worked for various clients and private collectors over the years, including King Charles!
According to her company's website, Kirsten and her team specialise in the restoration and conservation of "European, Asian and contemporary ceramics and a wide range of other related materials, earthenware, painted plaster, alabaster, enamels, glass, cloisonné and micro mosaic".
Dominic Chinea
While Dom is mostly known for his impressive metal restoration skills on the BBC show, he works across various mediums, including set design, prop making, and sign writing and restoration.
When he's not filming for the show, Dom enjoys restoring "anything with wheels", including cars, motorbikes and pushbikes, and shares his progress on his Youtube channel, which boasts over 100K subscribers.
Dom also owns the wheeling machine company Ranalah Ltd and is reviving the brand in the hopes of spreading "the word as to how to use the wheeling machine", according to his website. The expert relaunched the brand in 2021 with a goal to "preserve the machine's important heritage and increase its availability for future generations to learn and use the skill of wheeling".
Brenton West
While he's known as the barn's resident silversmith, Brenton is a jack of all trades when he's not filming for the show. He repairs everything from toys to ornaments and even has a photography degree. As an artist, his work has been featured in a wide range of impressive locations, including The Ritz in London, The Lowry in Manchester, and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.
In January 2024, Brenton shared his top tips in his first book, Silversmith's Secrets.
Richard Talman
Like many of his co-stars, goldsmith Richard runs his own company. RTFJ, which stands for Richard Talman Fine Jewellery, was founded by the expert back in 2010 and is based in the Sussex Countryside near his home.
Even his co-stars have come to Richard for bespoke items, including Will Kirk and Jay Blades, who both asked Richard for help creating engagement rings for their wives.