The Repair Shop viewers in tears over incredible fix by Will Kirk and Sonnaz Nooranvary

The Repair Shop never fails to leave its viewers teary-eyed with both heartwarming and heartbreaking stories from its guests – and Wednesday night's episode was no different.

Jay Blades and his team of experts welcomed Nick Webb from Somerset into the barn, who gave upholsterer Sonnaz Nooranvary and woodwork maestro Will Kirk the difficult task of restoring the broken remains of a Roman-style chair that belonged to his late father, Richard.

© Ricochet Nick Webb brought a Roman-style chair in for repair

Nick explained the huge sentimental value attached to the chair, which serves as a poignant reminder of his father and holds lots of "fond memories" of his childhood.

Nick's mother passed away when he was just six years old, leaving his father to run their family farm and look after the children on his own.

© BBC Jay Blades and Sonnaz Nooranvary welcomed Nick into the barn

Five years later, when Nick was 11, Richard became terminally ill with cancer and sadly passed away. "I went into boarding school because he had a terminal illness. He realised he couldn't continue looking after us. I didn't know how ill he was," explained Nick.

"Then one day I was asked to go up to the matron's office and that was when my world ended, as it was then for an 11-year-old."

© BBC Will and Sonnaz did an incredible job of restoring the chair

Nick reflected on his final conversation with his father, revealing the words that have always stuck with him: "I love you, work hard and you'll be successful".

Sonnaz and Will soon got to work on the chair and towards the end of the episode, unveiled the incredible transformation.

Nick was blown away by the fix. Watch his reaction in the video below.

Viewers were left in tears by the moving story, with one person writing: "The story about the chair really got me, but I absolutely started crying buckets when he sat in it," while another added: "To have lost both parents by 11, heartbreaking. This is a beautiful chair, I'm crying before they have even restored it, it's going to get worse when it's restored and reunited."

Other fans praised Will and Sonnaz for their impressive work, with one person tweeting: "What a lovely chair. Sonnaz and Will have done awesomely well," while another wrote: "Brilliant job on the chair."

© BBC Nick was stunned by the incredible fix

A third person commented: "That chair is an absolute beaut."

Fans of the show are often left reaching for the tissues during episodes of the show. In last week's instalment, viewers were moved by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage's emotional performance with his band.

The poet brought his treasured harmonium in for repair, which holds precious memories of his late father, Peter.

After organ restorer David Burville worked his magic, Simon returned to the barn with his band, LYR, to perform a stunning rendition of their song, 'Winter Solstice'.

© BBC Simon and his band, LYR, performed their song, Winter Solstice

Praising the song, one person wrote on Twitter: "Poet Laureate and his band making sweet music on his late father's harmonium was very emotional. #RepairShop. Repair Shop team, you are all amazing," while another branded the song "beautiful and moving".