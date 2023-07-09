The NBC star has been working on the Today Show for over a decade

Savannah Guthrie is a much-loved broadcaster who often shares her opinions, as well as glimpses into her personal life, on social media.

As well as being active on Instagram, the NBC star has taken the leap - along with many fellow celebrities - to join the latest social media platform, Meta's Threads.

Savannah shared the news of her plans to engage on the thought sharing app with a fun picture of her running outside in the Today Plaza.

"Running over to see what Threads is all about. See you there??" she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to have their say on Savannah's decision, with many excited to see her joining.

"Yay! Welcome," one wrote, while another responded: "Hurry! You're missing all the fun!" A third added: "I'm there too, c'mon in, the water is fine!"

Savannah - who along with Hoda Kotb was off Today all last week due to the Fourth of July weekend - is expected to return to the NBC daytime show on Monday.

The broadcaster isn't the only famous face to have joined Threads either. Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylis Jenner, Paris Hilton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Oprah and Ashley Graham have also signed up to the platform.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie is the latest star to join Threads

The app has been created by Mark Zuckerberg and is rivaling Elon Musk's Twitter. Usernames and verification carry over from Instagram, which means that Threads can with ease assemble a big line-up of famous faces and brands.

If users delete their Threads account though, it means that their Instagram account will also be deleted. Meta describes Threads as a "new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations", and aims to "take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas".

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the Today studios

Savannah joining Threads will likely see many of her Today co-stars do the same.

The mother-of-two has a close bond with her co-stars, in particular Hoda, who she has been co-hosting with on the famous news desk since 2017, following Matt Lauer's sacking, which saw Hoda take over.

© Jeffrey Ufberg Savannah and Hoda were both absent from Today last week

In 2022, Savannah praised Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center. Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that. "It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

