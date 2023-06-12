Savannah Guthrie's bittersweet return to Today explained – 'It's difficult'

The Today star returned to her place at the desk alongside Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on Monday

Savannah Guthrie has returned to Today after a week away from the show. But despite the star's smiles alongside her co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvinon Monday morning, the TV anchor's return is actually a bittersweet one for several reasons.

Starting the show, Savannah welcomed Today viewers by explaining as always how nice it was to have them watching on June 12. But having been on a work assignment in Paris for the last week, her friend and co-anchor wasn't sure if the 51-year-old was entirely happy to be back.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin were reunited on Monday

"Welcome back," she told Savannah, but then light-heartedly added: "There was an office pool on whether you were coming back or not!" The 58-year-old then continued by admitting jokily: "I don't know if I would!"

"It's difficult," Savannah then said, although she quickly added: "But knowing that we're going back for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, it's going to be spectacular." The well-loved journalist then returned to reporting on the morning's news.

© Getty Images Savannah preparing for her trip to Paris on Today

As mentioned, the Australian-born host's visit to Paris was work-related, as she visited the French capital in order to take in how the city was preparing to host the Olympics in 2024. However, while away Savannah still found plenty of time to take in the city in a leisurely way.

Last week, she shared a sun-soaked selfie on her Instagram story of her taking a minute to herself while on the trip. Savannah wore a pair of oversized shades and rocked a bright red lipstick, as she sat down outside at what appeared to be a cafe, dressed in a vibrant green dress.

Savannah Guthrie looked fabulous as she enjoyed some time in the sun in Paris

The Today star jetted off to Europe on Tuesday, after celebrating her trip on the show the day before. To make her announcement, Savannah dressed up in a red beret and Team USA sweatshirt in order to say her goodbyes to the other anchors. Then, while on her work trip the TV star regularly posted reels from her reports about the trip to her Instagram account.

WATCH: Today prepares Savannah Guthrie for her Parisian weekend away

However, Savannah's bittersweet return may also link to how she is currently marking her 12 year anniversary as an anchor on the show. With her time on Today much loved, the news host may also be feeling nostalgic for her first few summer months hosting at the famous desk.

To mark the occasion of her Today anniversary, HELLO! dug out a photo from Savannah's very first week on the show which showed how the hosting-pro still hasn't aged a bit. Savannah even sports the same bouncy blow-dry and natural makeup look 12 years on! And of course, since starting working alongside Hoda in 2017, Savannah has formed a close friendship with the star.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie during her first month on Today in 2011

Without a doubt she was delighted to be back this Monday, grinning widely as she joined Hoda and later Craig Melvin in the studio. Her welcome back from weather host Al Roker was also a fun one, as the meteorologist who was absent himself from Today for a long while recently while he recovered from knee surgery made a groan worthy pun on his entrance to the studio.

