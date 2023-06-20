Today's Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse into majestic vacation home - but it's her children who steal the show

Savannah Guthrie has made the most of her time off Today but whisking her family away from New York City.

The NBC favorite enjoyed a celebratory few days with her loved ones at her vacation home in New York State, where they spent Father's Day.

On Monday, Savannah took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of her two children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, presenting their dad, Michael Feldman, with handmade cards as they sat in the living room.

"Best ever," Savannah simply captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many all saying the same thing - that Savannah's children had got so big! "Wow your babies are growing up so fast," one wrote, while another observed: "Your kids are getting so big!" A third added: "What a lovely photo and memories."

Savannah wasn't the only co-anchor off on Monday, as Hoda Kotb was also away from the show - with them both getting the day off for Juneteenth. It is expected that they will return back to the program on Tuesday.

Savannah Guthrie's husband and children at their vacation home on Father's Day

Savannah is a doting mom and often shares glimpses into her home life with her beloved family on social media. The star experienced an emotional journey to motherhood, and has been incredibly open about it in the past.

She underwent IVF to welcome her youngest, and has spoken extensively about this. Chatting to Health magazine, she referred to Charles as her "medical miracle".

Savannah Guthrie also shared the sweet Father's Day cards her children gave their dad

"Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with," she explained. "My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

© Getty Savannah with her daughter Vale and co-star Hoda Kotb

Savannah's children have featured on Today on a number of occasions too, and get on well with her co-star's children, who are all similar ages.

In fact, Savannah's daughter Vale is in the same class as Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila, and the pair even get the school bus together. Savannah enjoys working on the Today Show, where she can exchange parenting stories and challenges with her co-workers.

© Getty Savannah with her son Charley

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

