Dylan Dreyer debuts hair transformation on return to Today as fans react

Dylan Dreyer switched up her look on Tuesday with a chic makeover which she debuted on-air on Today.

The TV host has been absent from Studio 1A recently with assignments taking her around the globe.

But she was firmly back in place on the morning show and welcomed with a transformation, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

Dylan showed off her fresh look on Instagram as fans weighed in. Alongside a number of joyful photos of the meteorologist beaming as Chris worked his magic on her tresses, she wrote: "When @chrisappleton1 is on, my hair always goes through some sort of transformation. When you have short hair, updos don’t just happen…until now!!

"If only I could do it just like that at home! (@photonate always capturing the moment!!) Bright blonde color thanks to @getrusso_ "

Dylan Dreyer gets a makeover on Today by Chris Appleton

Dylan looked so pretty with her blonde bob pinned up into a stylish updo, and fans and famous friends loved her look too.

Her co-host Sheinelle Jones was one of the first to weigh in and commented: "Love!!!!!" along with several heart emojis. Others added: "It looks so pretty up! You always have a great style anyway," and, "Love the blonde and the do! Did your boys notice?"

Dylan wore her hair up and fans loved her new look

Dylan is a proud mom to her three boys, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, who she shares with her husband Brian Fichera.

She's been missing them while working away from home recently. Dylan was on assignment in Hawaii before jetting to the UK for reporting on Royal Ascot.

While she loves the opportunity to explore the world, she also adores being a mom to her boys.

Dylan embraced her newly styled hair

They're growing up so quickly and she just shared a bittersweet milestone involving her eldest son, Calvin.Dylan revealed her pride over her firstborn graduating from first grade.

Sharing a sweet photo of Calvin's homemade lunch box, she penned in the caption: "Last lunch of the school year!!

Dylan is back hosting Today in New York

"I finally get to sleep in an extra 10 minutes in the morning! I can't believe that's a wrap on 1st grade… summertime, here we come! #proudmama."

The snap also features a handwritten note from Dylan to her son, expressing how proud she is of her little boy. The adorable note reads: "I am so proud of you! You did awesome in first grade. You can read and write. You can draw. You made friends. You're such a good, kind person. I love you so much!"

Dylan is a mom to three boys

Fans called her "the best mom," and lavished her with praise over her ability to juggle her career and her home life so successfully.