Our Yorkshire Farm's Reuben Owen flooded with support as he returns to social media

Amanda Owen's eldest son Reuben returned to social media on Saturday, much to the delight of his online followers.

The TV star, who shot to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm, took to his mum Amanda's personal Instagram account after his own mobile phone "got [run] over by a bulldozer," leaving him locked out of his social media account.

In a bid to update his social media followers, the 19-year-old opted to post a wholesome selfie featuring his mother, Amanda, 48.

In the sweet snapshot, the mother-son duo were pictured beaming from ear to ear on their sprawling family farm, with Reuben even flashing an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

© Instagram Reuben returned to social media

Amanda, who shares Reuben with her ex Clive, was pictured wearing a khaki coat with a fur-lined hood. As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-nine looked positively radiant with a touch of natural makeup and her flowing locks flipped over to one side.

Reuben, meanwhile, donned his trusty outdoor jacket and a gleaming chain necklace.

Captioning the image, Reuben penned: "I've nicked my mum's phone as mine got [run] over by a bulldozer and I'm now locked out of my Instagram for anyone wondering why I've disappeared [tractor emoji]. @reubenowen74 be back soon [crossed fingers emoji]."

© Instagram Amanda with her daughter Raven

Fans and friends were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Oh Rueben poor phone didn't stand a chance. Mum to the rescue, great to see you both," while a second noted: "Oh no! That’s not good. We can’t manage without our phones. Hope you manage to replace it soon so that you can get back to posting."

A third quipped: "Well that's one way to destroy a phone, lad!" and a fourth added: "It did make me chuckle though! Good to see you both!"

© Instagram The TV star lives on an idyllic farm

It's been a challenging year for Amanda who split from her husband Clive back in June 2022 after 21 years of marriage.

At the time of their separation, Amanda shared a statement via her Instagram Stories. "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate," she noted, before adding: " This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

© Channel 5 The couple split in June 2022

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Since their split, the couple have been working hard to co-parent their large brood. Aside from living next door to each other, Amanda reportedly still cooks meals for their family featuring eldest Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, nine, Clemmy, seven, and Nancy, six.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the self-proclaimed 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' said: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit." Amanda then quipped: "There's enough room, believe me."