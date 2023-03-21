Everything Amanda Owen has said about her split from husband Clive The Yorkshire Shepherdess is a mother of nine

Our Yorkshire Farm presenter Amanda Owen and her husband, Clive Owen, announced their split back in 2022. The former couple, who wed in 2000, met when Amanda was 21 and Clive was 42.

Over the course of their 22-year marriage, they welcomed nine children together and have been residing at their sprawling farm estate, Ravenseat, in Yorkshire. Check out the video below to find out more about Amanda's family life including her children.

WATCH: Amanda Owen's family life from her children to life on Ravenseat

Loading the player...

However, in June 2022, Amanda and Clive shared a joint statement announcing their split. The pair asked for privacy at the time to deal with the "difficult time" they were facing, but Amanda has since spoken out about the next chapter in her life and how she's remained "independent" despite the split and co-habiting with her ex-husband.

Shortly after announcing their split, Amanda opened up about how their living arrangements work, explaining how they both continue to reside at the farm. The Owen family in fact have two farms "next door" to each other, with Amanda living on one, and Clive living on the other.

MORE: Amanda Owen's daughter Clemmy takes after her mum in adorable farm photos

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen to leave Ravenseat in 2023 for exciting project

Amanda and Clive announced their split in 2022

"Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit," she told The Telegraph, adding: "There's enough room, believe me."

Their decision to both continue living at Ravenseat was also explained in their break-up announcement. Amanda shared on social media in part: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Amanda has said she and Clive continue to work well together at Ravenseat

The mother-of-nine also discussed her split from Clive in an interview with MailOnline, in which she dismissed previous speculation about the reasons behind the separation.

"There was nobody involved in the break-up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested," she insisted. "I'm just getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep."

It seems Amanda and the rest of the Owen family continue to enjoy their wonderful life at Ravenseat. The TV star often shares updates on her Instagram page with her 530,000 followers, sharing photos and videos of her adorable children and the animals, as well as the many ups and downs that come with running the farm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.