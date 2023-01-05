Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen speaks candidly about working with ex-husband Clive following split Amanda Owen has opened up about working with her ex-husband

Amanda Owen has opened up about her relationship with Clive Owen since their split, revealing that they have been working together since their break-up.

Chatting to The Time, she explained: "People assume that because I’m separated from my husband, Clive, things are harder, but in fact it’s the opposite… ‘We have two farms that are basically next door to each other, so it’s close enough for it to be useful, but far enough for us to have space."

She added: "Whatever our personal situation, there’s a farm to run and nine children to look after so we’re just working together, making it happen." Amanda and Clive announced their separation back in June.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she told her 526,000 followers: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

Clive and Amanda split in June 2022

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority being the happiness and well-being of our children." The couple share nine children, who live with them in their farms at Ravenseat in North Yorkshire.

The couple share nine children

Channel 5 recently confirmed that Amanda's show, Our Yorkshire Farm, would be returning for a new series, with another show – Beyond the Yorkshire Farm – taking its place.

Channel 5 has said that the show will not be recommissioned. The show will centre on the lives of Clive and his eldest son, 18-year-old Reuben, following the father-son duo as they launch a digging business together.

