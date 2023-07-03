Amanda Owen's sons are all grown up in new photos from the farm

The Our Yorkshire Farm star is a mother of nine

Amanda Owen stunned fans by sharing photos of two of her sons with horses on their family farm at the weekend – and they couldn't believe how much the boys had grown.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess posted photos of her sons Reuben and Miles with a Shire horse at Ravenseat Farm on Saturday, and many of her followers commented on how tall 19-year-old Reuben looked in particular.

"There's horsepower @reubenowen74 @tommy.mcwhirter. And there's horsepower. Mine doesn't have a fuel vaporisation issue," Amanda captioned the photos.

"Wow Miles has shot up, looks more like his brother now," one fan commented, while another asked: "How tall do you have to be to make a shire look like a pony?"

A third wrote: "Blimey Reuben makes your horse look small and I know he isn't!!"

Mother-of-nine Amanda recently returned to Instagram after a six-week break to reveal the family had enjoyed birthday celebrations for her son Miles and spent time with their animals while basking in the sunshine.

"Summer at Ravenseat," Amanda simply captioned the post, along with a sunshine emoji and the photos included a birthday cake for her 17-year-old son, her daughters riding and tending to Shetland ponies, her eldest daughter Raven holding an owl and her family enjoying al fresco sausages on a fire.

It has been a challenging year for Amanda following her announcement that she and her husband Clive had parted ways after 21 years of marriage, but the pair have remained on good terms, and both continue to live very close and work on the same farm.

In a heartfelt interview with The Telegraph, Amanda spoke about her current living arrangements, saying: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit." Amanda then quipped: "There's enough room, believe me."

Meanwhile, Clive has defended his ex-wife after she became the subject of online abuse following their split. Speaking about the couple's separation, he told Lorraine host Christine Lampard: "I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play."

