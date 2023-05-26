Our Yorkshire Farm's Reuben Owen shares rare Ravenseat photos of mum Amanda and dad Clive

Our Yorkshire Farm may not be on our screens any longer, but fans still adore Ravenseat Farm updates from The Yorkshire Shepherdess and her family.

On Thursday, her eldest son Reuben posted a series of updates from his home, including photographs of both his mother Amanda and father Clive, who separated in 2022.

The Instagram update was to celebrate the new arrival of two tractors to the farm, and he posted for a photo alongside his mother who hopped onboard the tractor for the photo opp, sporting a pretty blue dress. In this picture, two of Reuben's siblings and dad Clive could be seen in the background.

Another shot was of Clive aboard a tractor in a casual shirt and gilet combo. Other images showed Reuben navigating the machinery around.

Fans spotted that Clive and Amanda were both present in the pictures, and one penned: "Lovely to see photos of your Mum and Dad with you.Miss seeing you all together on TV x," with another adding: "Great to see Clive."

Despite the pair splitting up last year, they remain living next door to each other and working together. Amanda has spoken out about her living arrangements in a telling interview with The Telegraph, saying: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit." Amanda then quipped: "There's enough room, believe me."

© Photo: Rex Amanda and Clive announced their split in 2022

Speaking to Lorraine, Clive revealed that the children go between both houses, and it also transpires that the Yorkshire Shepherdess still cooks for everyone as a family, and Clive took the opportunity to joke that Amanda now has two homes to upkeep.

In the same interview, Clive explained that he will no longer appear in Reuben's show, Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, he said: "We've done this thing with Reuben, it's been great fun working with him. Cos he's crazy too, so we've had a grand time doing it. I think I'm stepping back from that now. I think he's gonna go on on his own. Because he doesn't want me on his hands."

Clive won't be appearing on screen anymore

Did you know that despite being the centre of Our Yorkshire Farm, Ravenseat isn't in fact owned by Amanda and Clive, simply leased.

Amanda originally announced the split on her Instagram Stories: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

© Photo: Instagram The former couple still live next door to each other

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

However, Amanda has reiterated that the former couple continue to prioritise co-parenting their children. "Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated," she admitted during an interview with the Radio Times.

"It's a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that's not unique, it's just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it. But we have nine kids, with associated friends, girlfriends, and we just have to get on with it."

