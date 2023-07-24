Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift seemingly laughing off her fallout with Kanye West on stage recently, and The 1975 canceling their gigs in Malaysia and beyond following an on-stage kiss that went against local laws.

Not only that, Paramore has canceled a number of upcoming shows due to sickness and the BBC announce the sad passing of legendary newsreader George Alagiah.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift has seemingly addressed her ongoing fallout with rapper Ye at her recent gig. The Anti-Hero hitmaker took to the stage at Lumen Field in Seattle recently when she began singing the song, This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, which was a diss track aimed at the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Taylor was performing an acoustic version of the song before she sang a line about forgiveness, before laughing and telling her fans she couldn't say it with a straight face. Fans on social media were convinced that the song was about her fallout with the rapper, which began in 2008 when he stormed the stage in interrupted her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

© John Shearer/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage

Paramore has been forced to cancel and postpone their upcoming shows in America due to sickness. The rock band, fronted by Hayley Williams, was forced to pull out of their gig in San Francisco at the last minute recently due to one of their team members falling ill. The band has now rescheduled their planned concerts for Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City, which were due to take place this week, to August. Paramore said in a statement that they do not take postponing lightly before they apologized and assured ticket holders would get a refund.

And Paramore isn't the only band canceling gigs because The 1975 will now no longer be putting on shows in Malaysia and beyond after protesting on stage. Frontman Matty Healy was addressing the crowd at Good Vibes Festival over the weekend when he spoke out about Malaysia's laws regarding the LGBTQ community, before then kissing the band's bassist Ross MacDonald. The performance was cut short and afterward, the festival organizers said the remainder of the festival would not go ahead. Not only that, but the band has now pulled out of their upcoming shows in Taiwan and Indonesia, saying that due to the current circumstances, it is impossible for them to proceed with the shows.

The 1975 cancelled their gigs in Malaysia in beyond

S Club are set to release a single paying tribute to the late Paul Cattermole. The group, who lost their bandmember when Paul sadly died earlier this year, will be dropping the song titled These Are the Days on the 26 July in his memory, and along with it a music video featuring clips of the late star. The single will be the pop band's first release in 20 years and comes a few months ahead of their tour which is kicking off in October. Paul passed away suddenly in April from heart complications, he was 46 years old.

© Getty Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are engaged

Congratulations are in order to former Love Island stars Molly Mae and Tommy Fury who have announced their engagement. The couple, who met on the reality show back in 2019 and welcomed their first child together at the beginning of this year, got engaged when Tommy got down on one knee during their holiday in Ibiza. The pair shared the special moment on Instagram which featured Irish singer RuthAnne performing her track, The Vow, during the proposal.

And BBC news broadcaster George Alagiah has died aged 67. The journalist, who had been a familiar face on our screens for many years thanks to his work as a newsreader, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 before he announced in 2022 that the disease had spread. The sad news was confirmed in a statement released by the BBC, in which George was described as an outstanding journalist who held kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity.