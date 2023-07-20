Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Ryan Gosling sharing a hilarious apology video to BTS star Jimin for copying his outfit in Barbie.

Not only that, Harry Styles drop Daylight as a single and a new music video, and Keanu Reeves makes a big career change away from acting.

Listen to today's episode below...

Ryan Gosling has offered his guitar to BTS singer Jimin after the actor copied the K-popstar's outfit in his new movie, Barbie. Ryan, who plays Ken in the upcoming film, took to social media to share a video apologising to Jimin saying he broke the code by wearing a very similar outfit to his in one scene, and wanted to hand over a peace offering, taking a listen. Fans can catch Ryan in the new Barbie movie opposite Margot Robbie when its released everywhere on the 21st of July.

© Getty Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Speaking of Barbie, fans were loving Dua Lipa's song Dance the Night which appears on the soundtrack, and apparently, it's a taste of what's to come from her new album. Dua's collaborator and famed producer Mark Ronson told Vulture magazine that he has listened to the Grammy-winner's upcoming third record and has said the new material is incredible. Mark added that Dua's music video for Dance the Night where a disco ball is smashed is perhaps a metaphor, showing the end of that era of her career and is a hint that the artist is ready for a new sound. There's no word yet on a release date but we're hoping she doesn't keep us waiting too long.

Have ASAP Rocky and Rihanna tied the knot? That's what the rapper seems to be suggesting in his brand new track, RIOT, which he released on Thursday. The song, which was made in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, features ASAP referring to his wife in the lyrics, hinting that the couple has officially become Mr and Mrs. There's been no confirmation from the pair about whether it's official, but the loved-up couple is set to welcome their second child very soon. Their first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

© Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the Met Gala 2021

Harry Styles is continuing to ride the waves of success thanks to his massive third album Harry's House and the global superstar has dropped Daylight as a brand new single from the record. The former One Direction singer, who is still embarking on his huge world tour, released the single this week and along with it a brand new music video. The video has a circus theme and sees Harry being fired out of a cannon, riding a horse, and walking a tightrope. Meanwhile, Harry is currently on the continent for his Love on Tour shows and recently performed to a sell-out crowd in Lisbon.

© Anthony Pham LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anthony Pham via Getty Images)

And he might be one of the most famous actors in Hollywood but Keanu Reeves has taken a turn back to music. The John Wick star has reunited with his former band Dogstar and the group is set to release music for the first time in 23 years. The LA based band, which features Keanu on bass guitar, will be dropping their third album called Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, in October. But ahead of the album's release, they have dropped the first single called Everything Turns Around. The group originally formed in 1991 but hasn't released an album since 2000. They're also going on tour in North America and Japan in August.