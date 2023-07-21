The Daily Lowdown: Tributes paid to Tony Bennett and is this Glastonbury 2024's headliner?

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing a potential headliner being revealed for Glastonbury festival next year and the sad passing of Tony Bennett.

Not only that, Zayn, Will.I.Am and Britney all release new music. Plus, the Barbie soundtrack is here!

Listen to today's episode below...

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died aged 96. The jazz and pop crooner was known for selling millions of records throughout his seven-decade-long career and working with other huge artists from Frank Sinatra to, in more recent years, Lady Gaga.

Tony's sad passing was confirmed on Friday by his publicist. In 2020, Tony shared that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease four years prior. Tony's most famous songs included I Left My Heart in San Francisco and New York State of Mind.

Glastonbury 2023 has only just come to a close, but bosses are thought to be considering who could headline the festival next year, and there's one name that's high up the list: Coldplay.

The group, fronted by Chris Martin, are reportedly in advanced talks to take to the pyramid stage at the huge fest which will come just a few months after the release of next album, Moon Music, which is thought to be dropping early next year. Coldplay are no strangers to Glastonbury festival as they've headlined a number of times over the years including 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Zayn Malik drops big teaser that fans will love

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis Could Coldplay be set to headline Glastonbury 2024?

Barbie has arrived and so has the soundtrack! Fans can now get their hands on the official album released with the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which is in cinemas everywhere from the 21st. Listeners can look forward to new tracks from Lizzo, Haim, Charli XCX and many more. Lizzo opens the album with her song, Pink, and we are already obsessed, take a listen. Meanwhile, also appearing is Khalid, Sam Smith and Ice Spice.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Will.I.Am has shared huge support for Britney Spears as the pair release their brand new collaboration. The artists, who previously teamed up for the track Scream and Shout, have dropped Mind Your Business and while discussing the new song, the former Black Eyed Peas star has shared his thoughts on Britney. Will said he's been a fan, a friend and long-time support of Britney throughout the years and that he has championed her through tough times when she was fighting for her liberation. Mind Your Business was first teased on social media earlier this week but the song is out now.

© Isaac Brekken LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Entertainer Britney Spears attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Speaking of new music, Zayn's has officially made his highly-anticipated return to music. The former One Direction star has dropped Love This Like after sharing a snippet of the track earlier in the week and he's also released a new music video. Fans are loving the track and have shared their reactions to it online with many branding the song of the summer.

And Jamie Foxx has shared an update with his fans as he continues to recover from his medical emergency earlier this summer. Posting on his Instagram the Oscar-winning actor shared a photo and said he had 'big' things coming soon. The star looked in good spirits as he posed in a full tuxedo after enjoying a few nights in Las Vegas recently. Jamie's followers were no doubt thrilled to see the actor and singer back on top form after recovering from his undisclosed medical emergency, which resulted in him spending time at a rehabilitation facility in Chicago. We're so pleased that Jamie is on the mend!